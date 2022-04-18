PABLO AIR Co.,Ltd. Announced as Finalist for AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards

Awards ceremony to be held at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2022 in Orlando, FL.

INCHEON, South Korea, April 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korea-based drone service provider PABLO AIR, a member of Born2Global Centre, has been named as a finalist in the Enterprise of the XCELLENCE Awards by the Association for Uncrewed Vehicles Systems International (AUVSI). PABLO AIR was selected from a pool of accomplished applicants as one of several finalists. Winners will be announced during an awards ceremony at AUVSI XPONENTIAL on April 25-28 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

PABLO AIR was nominated for the second consecutive year following last year's runner-up at the XCELLENCE Awards. PABLO AIR's Urban Air Mobility (UAM) solution, which entered the final round of the AUVSI Awards this year, is a technology that solves the distinction and allocation of NAS (National Airspace System) between drones and manned aircraft, which are the most discussed in the planning stage of drone delivery and UAM.

"During AUVSI's 50th anniversary year, we are celebrating the accomplishments of the uncrewed systems industry within the last half-century, reflecting on lessons learned, and looking ahead to our vision for the future," said Brian Wynne, President and CEO of AUVSI. "The 2022 XCELLENCE award finalists represent some of the leading innovations and organizations that will help us reach our shared vision of assured autonomy."

XPONENTIAL offers a broad-based and balanced educational program brimming with cutting-edge content and inspirational insights, ranging from policy implications and technical challenges to use cases and best practices across vertical markets and everything in between. The AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards honor innovators in the uncrewed systems industry, including individuals and organizations, with a demonstrated commitment to advancing autonomy, leading and promoting safe adoption of uncrewed systems, and developing programs that use these technologies to save lives and improve society.

"Following last year's runner-up in operation category, PABLO AIR's next vision, UAM solution, is proving its competitiveness internationally." said Chanjoo Lee, C.O.O of the U.S. branch.

"We look forward to delivering good news in recognition of PABLO AIR's platform technology in Florida, where the final Round will be held." he said.

About PABLO AIR

Since its first step into the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market with swarm flight technology in 2018 in South Korea, PABLO AIR has provided a wide array of integrated drone solutions, including UAV control system, aircraft development, drone delivery platform & service, and ICT drone show. In addition, PABLO AIR is continuously carrying forward R&Ds and commercialization at home and abroad to become a pioneer of the global UAV industry.

Furthermore, with the establishment of the U.S. branch as a starting point in 2021, it has been recognized for its technological prowess in the global UAV market. PABLO AIR has become the first Korean company to participate in the U.S. drone delivery PoC, the world-renowned AUVSI XCELLENCE AWARD 2nd place winner, and the National Technology & Innovation Sandbox (NTIS) Malaysia's technology partner.

About Born2Global Centre

Born2Global Centre is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Since its inception in 2013, Born2Global has been setting the standard for a successful startup ecosystem as the main Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped and connected with the global market.

About AUVSI

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) — the world's largest non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and robotics — represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government, and academia. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil and commercial markets.

About XPONENTIAL

AUVSI XPONENTIAL is the largest, most significant event for the uncrewed systems industry. The 2022 exhibit hall will showcase hundreds of cutting-edge companies from around the world and the conference will feature educational programming by uncrewed systems experts, providing information about the future of policy, technology and business solutions and trending topics.

