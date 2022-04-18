SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds SJI, CCHWF, EMCF, and NSEC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SJI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SJI), in connection with the proposed acquisition of SJI by Infrastructure Investments Fund. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, SJI's shareholders will receive $36.00 in cash for each share of SJI common stock that they hold. If you own SJI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sji

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCQX: CCHWF)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Columbia Care Inc. (OTCQX: CCHWF) in connection with its proposed merger with Cresco Labs ("Cresco"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, CCHWF shareholders will receive 0.5579 shares of Cresco for each share of CCHWF common stock owned, representing an implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $3.00 based upon Cresco's April 15, 2022 closing price of $5.38. If you own CCHWF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cchwf

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ: EMCF)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ: EMCF) in connection with the proposed merger of EMCF with Farmers National Banc Corp. ("Farmers"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, each shareholder of EMCF may elect to receive either $40.00 per share in cash or 2.15 shares of Farmers' common stock, subject to an overall limitation of 70% of the shares being exchanged for Farmers' shares and 30% for cash. If you own EMCF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/emcf

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSEC)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSEC), in connection with the proposed acquisition of NSEC by VR Insurance Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, NSEC's shareholders will receive $16.35 in cash for each share of NSEC common stock that they hold. If you own NSEC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/nsec

