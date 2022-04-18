WATERFORD, MICHIGAN-BASED TOTAL DOOR SYSTEMS HELPS EFFORT TO SUPPLY TOURNIQUETS TO UKRAINE WITH AUTOMATION ALLEY'S PROJECT DIAMOND

Total Door Systems One of 300 Manufacturers Printing the Parts to Aid Ukraine

WATERFORD, Mich., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Door Systems, a Waterford, Michigan-based manufacturer of integrated door systems is helping an effort to supply Ukrainians with tourniquets during wartime. Total Door is one of 300 Michigan manufacturers participating in an effort led by Automation Alley's Project DIAMOnD, a local 3D printing network working with Makershelp, a 3D printing organization in Denmark, to supply tourniquets to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. Total Door Systems and the other manufacturers are printing tourniquet clips, which are then sent to Denmark for final assembly and delivery.

Project DIAMOnD—which stands for Distributed, Independent, Agile Manufacturing on Demand—was established in 2020 through CARES ACT funding grants given to Automation Alley to accelerate digital transformation among Michigan manufacturers and strengthen supply chains for developing PPE.

"We are proud to be a part of an effort that will help save lives," said Patricia Yulkowski, President, and CEO of Total Door Systems. "And we are proud to join with 300 other Michigan manufacturers to contribute to this amazing initiative. We know that when we work together, we can achieve incredible things."

"The specific part that the Ukrainian government needed was a tourniquet clip that cannot be easily produced using conventional means quickly because of turnaround times in mold making," said Pavan Muzumdar, Automation Alley COO in a news release. "We are grateful to be able to help the people of Ukraine in some way."

About TDS: Total Door Systems is the global leader in fully integrated door systems that provide unparalleled security, unmatched reliability, and respect for the integrity of the architect's vision with a nearly infinite selection of design options. Total Door Systems are engineered to meet or exceed all life safety codes and standards and are the only integrated door system to have a UL EPD and to be BHMA certified. With all parts engineered, manufactured, and assembled from Total Door Systems' award-winning Waterford, Michigan plant, their integrated door systems arrive complete with fewer parts for streamlined installation, and savings to you in additional buildout and labor costs. Find out more at https://totaldoor.com/.

About Automation Alley

Automation Alley is a World Economic Forum Advanced Manufacturing Hub (AMHUB) for North America and a nonprofit Industry 4.0 knowledge center with a global outlook and a regional focus. We facilitate public-private partnerships by connecting industry, education and government to fuel Michigan's economy. We help businesses embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution by equipping them with the knowledge and tools to develop a software-first mindset that leverages the intersections of advanced technologies, systems and people to jumpstart or accelerate a digital path to strategic success. Visit automationalley.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Total Door Systems