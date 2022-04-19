Announcing the Quantum F2100 Next-Gen NVMe Storage with the Speed and Capacity to Re-Invent Your Workflow

New offering delivers fastest storage ever from Quantum – 2x the performance and 2x the capacity over previous generation to supercharge content production and video and image processing

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum® Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO), the leader in solutions for video and unstructured data, today announced the availability of the latest generation of its award-winning F-Series portfolio with the release of the Quantum F2100 NVMe storage appliance. The new system provides faster performance and more NVMe storage capacity than previous generations so media and entertainment organizations and corporate video teams can leverage the speed and parallel processing power of NVMe to speed up production workflows, rendering, and video and image processing. The F2100 ships with the latest Quantum block storage software, which introduces a unified user experience across F-Series NVMe storage and H-Series SSD/HDD storage, with many new features to give customers more flexible configuration options and better reporting and monitoring. The F2100 is fully integrated with Quantum Cloud-Based Analytics (CBA) software for proactive system monitoring, and Quantum customers can now access all of these customer applications using the MyQuantum service delivery platform that was recently announced.

"The Quantum F2100 builds on what we introduced a few years ago with our award-winning F-Series platform, now used in many of the world's leading video production environments for high-speed video and image processing, rendering, and advanced AR/VR development," says Brian Pawlowski, senior vice president and chief development officer for Quantum. "The F2100 ships with the latest Quantum block storage software, which is now common across F-Series and H-Series product lines. This means we can deliver features and fixes faster, and also represents a key step toward delivering a truly unified user experience across Quantum StorNext, F-Series, H-Series, and our CBA software."

This leap in performance and capacity – offering up to 50GB/s for multi-client reads, paired with the ability to offer up to 737TB of raw NVMe storage in a single system -- will let Quantum's customers re-architect their workflows in highly demanding media, special effects, life sciences and AI/ML applications. A single system can now easily meet what would have previously required many racks of spinning disk storage systems to achieve. Customers can also use the Quantum StorNext 7 file system pools feature to create drive volumes composed of the F2100 and spinning disk volumes to fine-tune their workflow storage for performance, capacity, and cost, all under a single StorNext 7 namespace.

The new Quantum F2100 NVMe storage appliance features include:

Dual-controller architecture on 2U, 24 drive system driven by Quantum's unified Block Storage platform 2.0

Benchmarked multi-client read performance of up to 55GB/s and write performance of 20GB/s*

Choice of drive sizes in 24 drive arrays including 15.36TB, 7.68TB, and 3.84 TB for a maximum raw storage capacity of 737.28TB in only 2U

Pre-configured RAID 6 volumes for faster deployment

Connectivity choice of 8 ports of 100Gb/s Ethernet or 16 ports of 32Gb FibreChannel

Integration with Quantum CBA software for proactive system monitoring

And many more new features and enhancements

* Performance numbers as measured on pre-release Quantum F2100 systems using video fa4k uncompressed unconstrained stream benchmark runs with 6 simultaneous client writes

The Quantum F2100 NVMe storage appliance is available to order immediately from Quantum Value Added Resellers worldwide and will be showcased at the NAB Show in Las Vegas April 23-27 in booths N4109 and N4106. For more information, visit www.quantum.com.

About Quantum

Quantum technology, software, and services provide the solutions that today's organizations need to make video and other unstructured data smarter – so their data works for them and not the other way around. With over 40 years of innovation, Quantum's end-to-end platform is uniquely equipped to orchestrate, protect, and enrich data across its lifecycle, providing enhanced intelligence and actionable insights. Leading organizations in cloud services, entertainment, government, research, education, transportation, and enterprise IT trust Quantum to bring their data to life, because data makes life better, safer, and smarter. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and the Russell 2000® Index. For more information visit www.quantum.com .

Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act"). These forward-looking statements are largely based on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting our business. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, statements about the anticipated benefits and features of the Quantum F2100 and our business prospects, changes and trends in our business and the markets in which we operate.

These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipates", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects", "targets", "will", and similar expressions or variations of these terms and similar phrases. Additionally, statements concerning future matters and other statements regarding matters that are not historical are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance and are subject to business, economic, and other risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including without limitation, the following: the need to address the many challenges facing our business; the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, including potential disruptions to our supply chain, employees, operations, sales and overall market conditions; the competitive pressures we face; risks associated with executing our strategy; the distribution of our products and the delivery of our services effectively; the development and transition of new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; whether the market for active and cold data storage develops as anticipated and whether our products meet the developing needs of this market; and other risks that are described herein, including but not limited to the items discussed in "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 26, 2021 and our Form 10-Q filed on February 9, 2022. We do not intend to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

