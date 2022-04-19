Julie Frantsve-Hawley , Ph.D., CAE, executive director, TAG Oral Care Center for Excellence, recognized for contributions to oral healthcare

An American Association of Public Health Dentistry Board Member, Dr. Frantsve-Hawley also serves on the association's Council on Scientific Information

CHICAGO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TAG - The Aspen Group, a nationwide leader in consumer healthcare, congratulates Dr. Julie Frantsve-Hawley, Ph.D., CAE, executive director, TAG Oral Care Center for Excellence, on being recognized with the President's Award from the American Association of Public Health Dentistry (AAPHD). Dr. Frantsve-Hawley's passion for improving oral health for all citizens, notably including her leadership of TAG's Oral Care Center for Excellence, contributed to her nomination by AAPHD immediate past president Dr. E. Angeles Martinez Mier, DDS, MSD, Ph.D., for her impact on the organization and industry.

The Aspen Group’s Julie Frantsve-Hawley Named 2021 American Association of Public Health Dentistry’s President’s Award Recipient (PRNewsfoto/TAG - The Aspen Group) (PRNewswire)

"Dr. Frantsve-Hawley's passion for public dental health is truly exceptional," said Dr. Martinez Mier, immediate past president of AAPHD. "She truly exemplifies the spirit of the award through her passion, commitment, humanity and integrity. Her commitment to our organization made her the obvious choice for this recognition."

In her role as executive director for the first-of-its-kind TAG Oral Care Center, Dr. Frantsve-Hawley provides strategic guidance for the care and training hub – establishing long-range goals, strategies, plans, and policies to enhance a best-in-class experience for patients. The 25,000 sq. ft. clinical facility is set to open in the summer of 2022 and will offer patients access to state-of-the-art dental care at no cost to underserved Illinois residents. Dr. Frantsve-Hawley will work closely with community partners in Chicago and more broadly across Illinois, along with the clinical staff at the TAG Oral Care Center who will serve an estimated 2,500 qualifying patients each year.

"Each day, Dr. Frantsve-Hawley works tirelessly to break down barriers that prevent Americans from accessing much-needed oral health care," said Bob Fontana, founder, chairman and CEO of TAG. "The entire TAG family is incredibly proud of her accomplishment. We look forward to seeing her at the helm of the TAG Oral Care Center as we work together to increase dental public health in our communities."

"Throughout my entire career, I've been a fierce advocate for the importance of oral health care and being recognized by the AAPHD is an incredible honor," said Dr. Frantsve-Hawley. "My experience with the organization has inspired me to find new ways to break down barriers to care that many Americans face each year. I'm grateful to be able to continue this work through the TAG Oral Care Center for Excellence and my continued involvement with AAPHD."

Dr. Frantsve-Hawley has been a member of AAPHD since 2007 and served as the organization's executive director for three years. Currently, she serves as an associate member liaison on the AAPHD Board of Directors. Dr. Frantsve-Hawley also serves on the organization's Council on Scientific Information, dedicated to developing resources and guidelines to promote the science of public health, along with working to update the association's Code of Ethics and Research Agenda.

About TAG - The Aspen Group

TAG was built on the simple idea of bringing better health care to more people. TAG and the independent health care practices it supports operate more than 1,100 locations in 45 states through its four healthcare support companies: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers®, WellNow Urgent Care® and Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM. Combined, the companies serve more than 35,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

TAG - The Aspen Group - Logo (PRNewsfoto/TAG - The Aspen Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TAG - The Aspen Group