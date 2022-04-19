BEKO WILL DEBUT TWO OF ITS HEALTHY KITCHENS IN ONE OF THE WORLD'S MOST SUSTAINABLE HOMES

Tech entrepreneur Michael Wann selects Beko to design and outfit the chef's and family kitchens in his 4,500-sq.-ft. net-zero carbon home

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. , April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beko Home Appliances, considered to be among the world's most sustainable appliance manufacturers, is using Earth Day to announce a slew of eco-conscious initiatives including a strategic alliance that places two of the first and highest-profile Beko Healthy Kitchens in one of the world's healthiest and most sustainable homes.

Architectural rendering of Michael Wann's 4,500-sq.-ft. net-zero carbon home in Santa Monica, Calif. Designed by Vaishali Makim of Makim Architecture, the home features sweeping, light-filled open spaces, four bedrooms and four bathrooms, separate family, living, entertainment and formal dining rooms, a personal gym and climate-controlled wine and cheese room. There are two Beko Healthy Kitchens planned for the home featuring Beko's latest kitchen and laundry appliances announced at KBIS 2022. (PRNewswire)

The U.S. subsidiary of Arcelik, Inc., has partnered with gaming and tech icon Michael Wann to design and outfit the chef's and family kitchens in Wann's 4,500-square-foot net-zero carbon home taking shape in Santa Monica, Calif. Currently chief strategy officer for Super League Gaming and instrumental in the growth of Tastemade, Fullscreen and Mobcrush, Wann is building a two-level home near Santa Monica College as both a personal residence and a public example of the possibilities of healthy, sustainable home and kitchen design.

"For years, our dream has been to build a home that reflects our love for a healthy, balanced day-to-day life and fully sustainable, eco-friendly lifestyle," Wann said. "The result will be an attainable net-zero-carbon showplace of accessible healthy, earth-friendly living – and a tangible example for others wanting to make a real difference in their own health and the health of the planet without sacrificing lifestyle goals."

With the introduction of the Beko Healthy Kitchen earlier this year, Beko is looking to transform the U.S. industry in 2022 and beyond through expert councils, inspired kitchen designs and buildouts, major corporate strategic alliances and at least 35 new cooking, cooling and cleaning products with proprietary technologies and features that empower Americans to lead healthier lives while contributing to a healthier planet.

"To have the first tangible Beko Healthy Kitchens take shape in a home intended to serve as a best-in-class example of healthy, sustainable design represents perfectly the Beko mantra that healthy living is only truly possible on a healthy planet," said Zach Elkin, president of Beko Home Appliances.

A floorplan by Vaishali Makim, AIA, principal of Makim Architecture of Santa Monica, calls for sweeping, light-filled open spaces, four bedrooms and four bathrooms, separate family, living, entertainment and formal dining rooms, a personal gym and climate-controlled wine and cheese room. Wann started construction in May 2021 on the former site of his family's vegetable garden and expects move-in by January 2023.

For Wann's 145-square-foot downstairs chef's kitchen and 152-square-foot upstairs open-floor-plan family kitchen, Beko is working with designers on its Beko Healthy Kitchen Council to combine appliances, cabinets, surfaces, lighting and interior aesthetics with nutrition, recipe-prep, and earth-friendly elements to create centers of health, wellness and sustainability. Both kitchens will boast an array of the latest Beko kitchen and laundry appliances that were announced at KBIS 2022 including dishwashers equipped with CornerIntense® and IonGuard™, refrigerators with HarvestFresh+™, an industry-largest Beko Double-Wall Oven and range with AirFry, and washing machines outfitted with AquaTech® and RecycledTub® each made from 60 recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles.

The home will also feature the world's first rooftop installation of a SmartFlower® solar system that combines integrated sculptural design, advanced robotics and automation to track the sun throughout the day to produce 40% more energy than traditional solar panels.

For more information on the Beko Healthy Kitchen, visit beko.com/us-en.

About Beko U.S.

Beko U.S., Inc., part of the Arçelik family, is the American subsidiary of the leading freestanding appliance brand in Europe, with a presence in more than 400 million homes in more than 140 countries. Committed to the premise that healthy living is only possible on a healthy planet, Beko specializes in cooking, cooling and cleaning products that empower homeowners to live healthier, more sustainable lives. The brand has received numerous accolades for protecting the environment including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)'s highest honor for energy efficiency each of the past five years, and a Good Housekeeping 2021 Sustainable Innovation Award in the Smart Sustainable Home Appliance category. For more information, visit www.beko.com/us-en.

