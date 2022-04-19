Blackbaud Appoints Sudip Datta as Chief Product Officer

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, is pleased to announce that Sudip Datta has been appointed senior vice president and chief product officer. Datta will report to Kevin McDearis, executive vice president and chief technology officer, and will oversee Blackbaud's global product portfolio—including product lifecycles, roadmaps and strategy—contributing to Blackbaud's growth and innovation.

"Sudip is an accomplished, growth-minded, and outcome-driven technology executive with a stellar track record in managing large business portfolios while creating and delivering value for customers," said McDearis. "He is widely regarded as a change agent, having led several successful technology, culture and process transformation initiatives, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Blackbaud."

Most recently, Datta led the Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) and Observability business at Broadcom Inc. He was responsible for overall profit and loss (P&L), research and development, and go-to-market strategy while managing a global team distributed across multiple continents. Previously, Datta was vice president of products at Oracle and has also held positions at IBM and Fujitsu-ICL.

"I am excited to bring my 25 years of experience in the software industry to a company that's fully focused on social good," said Datta "Blackbaud represents the confluence of technology and purpose, and I'm looking forward to working with the team to build exceptional products that help our customers achieve their goals and ultimately make the world a better place."

A passionate volunteer leader, Datta is a trusted advisor to various early-stage startups. He has been a speaker for the National Diversity Council's California chapter and an active participant in the Lymphoma and Leukemia Society. Datta is also a founding member of Uddyom, a non-government organization devoted to improving healthcare and education in rural and semi-urban areas of India.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG), school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than four decades, Blackbaud is a remote-first company headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

