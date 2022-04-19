C.A. Carlin Strengthens Southern Reach Through Super-Regional Agency Investment

CHICAGO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C.A. Carlin, a super-regional sales and marketing agency headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, announces the addition of D.R. Johnson Sales (DRJ), a women-owned and operated sales agency that specializes in convenience, grocery, and specialty channels in a six-state area. DRJ, is headquartered in Texas, one of the largest wholesale and retail customer markets in the industry. Targeting to close May 1, 2022, C.A. Carlin is thrilled to officially welcome the talent and technology of DRJ to the C.A. fold after many successful years of active partnership.

DRJ, founded in 2003, offers best-in-class sales and marketing solutions to CPG clients in the convenience, grocery, and specialty channels across six states (TX, AR, OK, NM, LA, MS). The relationship-driven approach to sales has granted them the title of 'hardest-working broker' in the business, creating incremental connectivity between clients and customers.

"We started seeing the DRJ markets playing an integral role in national and regional solutions, which ignited our working partnership. Since then, we've seen significant and consistent success for our clients," said Brad Carlin, Chairman & CEO of C.A. Carlin. "This transaction aligns perfectly with our vision of embracing the continual evolution of the industry as it relates to future client needs."

"With the growth and client victories we've experienced in our partnership thus far, there was no doubt that joining C.A. Carlin was the next best step in the advancement of DRJ," said Debbie Johnson, Owner of D.R. Johnson Sales. "We're thrilled to join the wider C.A. brand as our visions truly align, charging forward to provide clients world-class service through strong relationships and trusted technology."

With offices across the U.S., C.A. Carlin provides clients with a national holistic sales solution. C.A. Carlin is confident this investment furthers its focus in convenience, grocery, and specialty channels across key markets. This enhancement will be accessible to clients across the full C.A. banner (C.A. Carlin, C.A. Fortune, and C.A. Ferolie), further solidifying C.A.'s position as the first-choice sales and marketing solution for CPG brands.

About C.A. Carlin:

Founded in 1962, C.A. Carlin is a leading, privately-held, super-regional sales and marketing agency entrusted to build brand value for clients and customers throughout the central U.S. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 300 employees, C.A. Carlin offers an innovative approach paired with tailored services, including but not limited to headquarter sales, retail activation, insights/analytics, and administrative services. Learn more at www.cacarlin.com.

About D.R. Johnson:

Founded in 2003, D.R. Johnson Sales is a locally women-owned and operated sales agency partnering with convenience, grocery, and specialty accounts alike. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, DRJ delivers on sales strategies for their clients across six states. Their relationship-driven approach to sales has granted them the title of 'hardest-working broker' in the business. Learn more at www.drjohnsonsales.com.

