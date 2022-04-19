Eight Bleakley Financial Group Advisors Receive Industry Recognitions

FAIRFIELD, N.J., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes has recognized eight Bleakley Financial Group advisors among the Best-In-State Wealth Advisors for Northern New Jersey according to its annual list that spotlights top advisors across the country. The 2022 list for Northern NJ includes 135 advisors in the state of New Jersey, and Bleakley Financial advisors comprise two of the top 10 and six in the top 35. Additionally, Barron's recognized Andy Schwartz, Jack Cooney, Reed Finney and Mike Axelrod on their National Top 1,200 advisor list for 2022.

Andy Schwartz, Jack Cooney, Reed Finney, Scott Schwartz, Michael Axelrod, Lyle Weintraub, Frank Lepore and Richard Wright Jr. have all been recognized by Forbes as best in state wealth advisors based on several key factors including their years of experience, assets under management, compliance records, and their approach to working with clients.

Andy Schwartz, co-founder and principal of Bleakley Financial shared, "It's a testament to the culture of our firm that we've had multiple advisors acknowledged again by Barron's and Forbes this year. As an organization, we pride ourselves on providing a broad set of resources for our clients and I believe the ability of our advisors to leverage this range of capabilities puts them in a position to be recognized for the great work they do as stewards of their client's financial wellbeing."

Principal Mike Axelrod added, "The fact that a boutique financial planning firm like ours continues to be recognized on a national level is remarkable. We always work hard to put the needs of our clients first and will continue providing the excellent service that got us here. The acknowledgment of our work is appreciated; however the real reward is helping our clients execute their plans for financial wellness"

The full list of Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors can be viewed here

The full list of Barron's Top 1,200 Wealth Advisors can be viewed here

About Bleakley Financial Group

Bleakley Financial Group, a financial planning and wealth management company, offers individuals, families and business owner's independent financial and wealth planning advice in a focused team environment. Our advisory model is based on a disciplined collaborative planning process that addresses the full complexity of a client's financial situation. We deal with both standard and highly sophisticated financial situations while keeping our advisor-to-client ratio low.

The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives a fee in exchange for rankings. Barron's Top 1200 is based on assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Private Advisor Group a registered investment advisor. Private Advisor Group and Bleakley Financial Group are separate entities from LPL Financial.

