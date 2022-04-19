ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS RANKS #2 IN 2021 RAYMOND JAMES COMMUNITY BANKERS CUP

JERICHO, N.Y., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ) (the "Company"), the holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association ("Esquire Bank"), today announced that the Company was named a top performing community bank in the United States, ranking second in the 2021 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup. The Company ranked first in the 2020 and 2019 Raymond James Community Bankers Cups and third in the 2018 rankings.

"We are extremely proud of our employees for operating one of the best performing financial institutions in the nation," stated Andrew C. Sagliocca, Chief Executive Officer and President. "While exceptional performance during 2021 was a critical part of the formula, our goal is to always create long-term stakeholder value for the markets we serve, our investors, and our dedicated employees."

Raymond James recognizes the top 10% of community banks across the United States based on various profitability, operational efficiency, and balance sheet metrics. The pool of banks considered for recognition includes all exchange-traded domestic banks, excluding mutual holding companies and potential acquisition targets, with assets between $500 million and $10 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Of the 229 community banks considered for the 2021 Community Bankers Cup, the top 10% demonstrated superior performance on various profitability, operational efficiency, and balance sheet metrics.

About Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York, with one branch office in Jericho, New York and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, National Association, is a full service commercial bank dedicated to serving the financial needs of the legal industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan area. The bank offers tailored products and solutions to the legal community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible payment processing solutions to small business owners. For more information, visit www.esquirebank.com.

