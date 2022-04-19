InventHelp Presents Hot Water Converter (OCM-1482)

PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way for a power conductor to heat water," said the inventor from Orange, Calif. "This invention provides hot water to faucets that do not have access to a water heater."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

He created a prototype for the patent-pending HOT WATER INDUCTOR that fulfills the need for an in-line heater for a hose bib. The device would be small in size and easy to install. Additionally, this would provide a means of increasing the temperature of the water and eliminate the need to install a dedicated AC circuit.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCM-1482, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp