Kaleidescape, Maker of the Ultimate Movie Player, Partners with Keith Yates Design, the Preeminent Home Theater Acoustic Designer

Strategic Partnership Delivers Gold Standard for Acoustical Excellence and Design

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and AUBURN, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleidescape, maker of the ultimate movie player, and Keith Yates Design (KYD), the world-renowned master of the science of theater design and acoustical engineering, today announced a strategic partnership that raises the bar for cinematic experiences in the home.

Kaleidescape, maker of the ultimate movie player, and Keith Yates Design, the world-renowned master of the science of theater design and acoustical engineering, today announced a strategic partnership that raises the bar for cinematic experiences in the home. (PRNewswire)

"Kaleidescape makes the industry's best movie servers and players." - Keith Yates , president and chief creative officer

KYD, with its award-winning versatile creative designs and acoustical engineering, is the preferred choice for Hollywood's elite customers, often selected by major directors, producers, sound specialists, and cinematographers. In 2019 KYD was awarded AVS Forum's prestigious Home Theater of the Decade for its design of The Hahn Theater, an inspiring project conducted with cinematographer Rob Hahn that received global recognition.

"Keith Yates Design and Kaleidescape have a common goal in delivering a deeply inspired immersive theater experience that is unique, customized, and shapes the entertainment space," said Tayloe Stansbury, CEO, Kaleidescape. "KYD's design, combined with Kaleidescape, delivers unrivaled acoustical movie magic, which is why we are working with them to design the Kaleidescape Movie Lab at our corporate headquarters."

KYD has been specifying Kaleidescape systems for decades to offer its clients the best performance and user experience. Now the Kaleidescape content team will utilize the KYD-designed lab to ensure all movies released on its movie store deliver the reference-quality experience customers have come to expect from Kaleidescape.

"Kaleidescape makes the industry's best movie servers and players, and we use the system for all our calibrations when we do quality control on a commissioned KYD home theater," said Keith Yates, president and chief creative officer, Keith Yates Design. "A KYD designed and engineered cinema experience is enhanced and further resolved with the performance advantages only available with Kaleidescape's higher fidelity video source material and lossless audio, making everything in the theater optimized to deliver the best performance."

Kaleidescape's uncompromised product, combined with a KYD-engineered room, elevates the movie experience to another level. A KYD designed and engineered theater allows the technical performance benefits of a Kaleidescape system to be fully appreciated.

In celebration of this partnership, every KYD theater commissioned with a Kaleidescape system will come with a unique, one-of-a-kind, bound book highlighting the design and engineering of the KYD theater. "This partnership is a natural fit as KYD and Kaleidescape are aligned to provide the best-in-class private cinema experience, one our customers will be proud to commemorate by putting this book on display," Yates concludes.

About Kaleidescape (www.kaleidescape.com)

Kaleidescape is the ultimate movie player. Kaleidescape elevates every component in your theater, with higher-fidelity video source material, lossless audio, and integrative cues to control lighting, shading, seating, lenses, and screen masking. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kaleidescape builds its products in the USA and sells exclusively through custom installers.

About Keith Yates Design (www.keithyates.com)

KYD is the world's leading design and engineering firm specializing in high-end, purpose-built private theaters and screening rooms. KYD draws on a science-based approach supported by over $400,000 in specialized engineering tools and an in-house team of architects, engineers, interior designers, project managers, and construction administrators. Since 1991 KYD has focused on envisioning, modeling, optimizing, documenting, testing, and obsessively calibrating these venues for cinematographers, technologists, and everyday movie and music lovers.

Media Contact:

Kaleidescape, Inc.

Josh Gershman

Josh.Gershman@kaleidescape.com

Kaleidescape is the only online provider of films with full-fidelity audio and video for luxury home cinema. The company’s Internet-delivered movies include proprietary metadata that enables its award-winning movie players to produce a truly astonishing home cinema experience. Kaleidescape systems are installed worldwide in the best homes and yachts. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in California, Kaleidescape sells its products exclusively through custom integrators. (PRNewsfoto/Kaleidescape) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kaleidescape