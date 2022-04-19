Learning A-Z Announced as Finalist for EdTech Awards 2022 for Providing Trendsetting Social-Emotional Learning Solution

Company and platform recognized among edtech's best and brightest innovators, leaders, and trendsetters

TUCSON, Ariz., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning A-Z ,® a Cambium Learning Group company, today announced their nomination as a finalist for The EdTech Awards 2022. The US-based awards program is the world's largest recognition program for education technology, highlighting the biggest names in edtech. Used in classrooms worldwide, Learning A-Z's award-winning literacy solution, Raz-Plus®, was recognized as an "EdTech Trendsetter" category finalist for delivering a new, comprehensive social-emotional learning resource created to address important social and racial justice conversations over the past year.

Learning A-Z (PRNewsfoto/Learning A-Z) (PRNewswire)

This resource, called Meaningful Conversations , is included in Raz-Plus and enables teachers to facilitate classroom discussions on difficult topics that encourage students to celebrate one another's differences and build understanding and respect.

"Students have seen and gone through so much over the last two years, and teachers are very much at the forefront of the questions students are asking or not asking but internalizing," said Lisa O'Masta, president of Learning A-Z. "This recognition by EdTech Digest is confirmation that we're making strides towards empowering the world's teachers to do their best work and helping all students feel seen, heard, and understood."

The EdTech Awards recognizes tools for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. Featuring edtech's best and brightest, the annual program shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, higher education and skills and workforce sectors.

This year's finalists and winners were narrowed and judged based on various criteria, including pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential.

The full list of EdTech Digest winners and finalists can be found at https://edtechdigest.com/ . To learn more about Learning A-Z, please visit www.learninga-z.com .

About Learning A-Z

Learning A-Z® delivers pre-K–6 solutions that inspire curiosity, ensure comprehension, and instill the joy of learning in elementary students. Its award-winning digital products, which include Reading A-Z® and Raz-Kids®, are used by more than 12 million students in more than 170 countries. Learning A-Z is a Cambium Learning ® Group company.

For information, please visit www.learninga-z.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter .

About Edtech Digest And The Edtech Awards

EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning® Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services across the K-12 space. With an intentionally curated portfolio of respected global brands, Cambium serves as an education leader, helping millions of educators and students feel more universally seen, valued and supported. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now.

To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Medium. The Cambium family of brands includes: Cambium Assessment, Lexia® Learning, Learning A-Z®, Voyager Sopris Learning®, ExploreLearning®, Time4Learning® and Kurzweil Education®.

MEDIA CONTACT

Erin McCreadie

BLASTmedia for Learning A-Z

learningaz@blastmedia.com

317-806-1900 ext. 155

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Learning A-Z