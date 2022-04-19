LexisNexis Risk Solutions Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape Report on U.S. Provider Data Management for Payers

LexisNexis Risk Solutions was the only vendor evaluated to be positioned in the Leaders Category

ATLANTA, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, the premier provider of healthcare data and identity verification solutions, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Provider Data Management for Payers 2022 Vendor Assessment1. The report notes, "LexisNexis Risk Solutions' commitment to cleansed, quality provider data is outstanding and evident."

LexisNexis Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, health care and government. (PRNewswire)

This IDC MarketScape study assesses the capability and business strategy of many of the most prominent provider data management (PDM) vendors found in payers that use that software to establish a "core provider system of record or truth" for the payer enterprise. This evaluation is based on a comprehensive framework and a set of parameters expected to be most conducive to success in providing provider data management software today and in the future.

"The Provider Data Intelligence Suite (PDIS) blends thousands of data sources, advanced analytics, technology, data science, and deep healthcare expertise to deliver correct, current, and comprehensive healthcare practitioner and organization data," said Jeff Rivkin, research director, payer IT strategies, IDC. "This is indeed an impressive set of pure provider data management functionality; its approach to volume, quality, completeness, coverage, and mandate compliance is notable."

"We're excited to be named a Leader in this IDC MarketScape report, and we will remain committed to providing high quality data to help healthcare organizations increase patient satisfaction, remove barriers to care, adhere to compliance standards, save money, and improve health outcomes," said Jeff Diamond, President and General Manager at the Health Care business of LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

For more, read the IDC MarketScape summary of LexisNexis Risk Solutions [here].

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com .

Media Contact:

Syed Shabbir

Manager, Media and Analyst Relations

Health Care business of LexisNexis Risk Solutions

816.572.7709

1IDC MarketScape on U.S. Provider Data Management for Payers, doc #US48815718, February 2022

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions