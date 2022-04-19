Lyon Fry Cadden Insurance and Higginbotham Combine

Firm with Deep Roots in Mobile, AL, Joins National Top 20 Independent Insurance Firm

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyon Fry Cadden Insurance, an independent broker of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance and surety products located in Mobile, AL, has joined Higginbotham, an insurance, financial and HR services firm ranked as the 20th largest independent broker in the U.S. The deal brings Higginbotham into a new state by joining forces with an agency that is one of the largest and oldest locally-owned property and casualty insurance brokers in Alabama.

Higginbotham is strategically growing to expand its footprint and increase its service capability by selectively partnering with other independent agencies that have strong reputations in their local markets, a desire to keep growing by tapping into Higginbotham's single source solution and a strong cultural match.

Higginbotham Chairman and CEO Rusty Reid said, "We have offices in all of the states bordering Alabama. So it was a natural progression to move into that market by finding a partner that wants to grow with our team, and such a reputable partner at that."

Lyon Fry Cadden primarily serves middle market businesses across a diverse industry universe, underscored by strong ties to the local community through its executives who are multi-generation Mobile natives. The agency gains the ability to now offer employee benefits, HR services and additional specialty services capabilities by drawing on Higginbotham's broad competencies, enhancing its ability to provide the best customer support in the area.

President of Lyon Fry Cadden Gaylord Lyon Jr. said, "Lyon Fry Cadden was drawn to Higginbotham for several reasons, and one of the main reasons was we all felt like it was a good cultural fit. When we met with the Higginbotham leadership, we realized that they are all insurance producers as well, and therefore have similar values, goals and aspirations. The overall size of Higginbotham also brings us more expertise and additional tools benefiting our current and future clients. When you couple those things with the opportunity for our employees to have some ownership in the larger, overall agency – the decision was clear. We all recognize the opportunities this partnership provides, and we are excited to help expand the Higginbotham footprint further into the southeast and into Alabama."

Higginbotham named Gaylord Lyon Jr. a managing director, and he will continue overseeing Lyon Fry Cadden's operations and its existing 30-person team.

About Lyon Fry Cadden Insurance

Lyon Fry Cadden has roots dating back to 1905, serving the insurance needs of businesses and families in Mobile, AL. The agency as it's known today was formed in 1986 when Gaylord Lyon Insurance Agency and Fry Zelnicker Agency merged. Through a commitment to industry knowledge and personal attention to clients, it has grown into one of south Alabama's largest privately owned insurance agencies offering commercial insurance, personal insurance and surety bonds. Visit lyonfrycadden.com for more information.

About Higginbotham

Employee owned and customer inspired, Higginbotham is a single source solution for insurance, financial and HR services. The firm was established in 1948 and ranks by revenue as the nation's 20th largest independent insurance firm. Serving thousands of businesses and individuals through locations across 11 states, Higginbotham's approach to finding insurance, employee benefit and risk management solutions is more individual and less institutional. By understanding customer priorities, eliminating inefficiencies and committing to transparency, Higginbotham is a place that leads with values so value leads. Visit higginbotham.com for more information.

