New Hotels.com pricing index reveals when and where to score best hotel rates this summer

New Hotels.com pricing index reveals when and where to score best hotel rates this summer

As summer travel demand – and prices – heat up, Hotels.com shares where to book to save big

DALLAS, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arriving just in time for summer and what's expected to be a record-breaking travel season, Hotels.com is releasing its inaugural Hot Price Index, which tracks average nightly hotel rates in hundreds of destinations worldwide to help travelers find the best lodging deals.

(PRNewswire)

"Hotels typically increase their rates when demand is high during the busy summer travel season," says Melissa Dohmen, spokesperson and lodging expert at Hotels.com. "But this year more than ever we're starved for a proper summer vacation, and it's dialing up competition for rooms and rates in top destinations. Add in that this is happening at a time when everything seems to cost more, and it's easy to see why some travelers are starting their vacation in search of a good deal."

Summer Savings Outlook

According to Hotels.com, travelers can expect to pay more for their hotel rooms this summer than in 2019. Current average rates are above $200 a night in top destinations. Some of the most expensive U.S. destinations to book a hotel this summer include the Hamptons, Maui, and Telluride.

Internationally, the best hotel rates are in South America, the Nordics, parts of Western Europe and the Caribbean. Cities in Denmark, the Netherlands and Bahamas are almost 15% cheaper this summer compared with 2019, whereas rates in Italy and France are up about 25%. Saint-Tropez and Turks and Caicos topped the list for overall most expensive summer getaways.

According to Dohmen, vacationers can find plenty of summer savings by planning trips to destinations that are trending cheaper this summer and traveling when rates are at their lowest. "Consider destinations outside of your usual vacation spots and if you don't have to stick to a specific travel date, book during non-peak travel times. Mid-May and the latter part of August can be great times to save as seasonally high prices haven't ramped up yet."

Hot Deals on Domestic Travel

Fans of the great outdoors, city life or beaches can save this summer depending on when and where they travel. Hotels.com analyzed thousands of rates on its site and mobile app to generate a month-by-month guide on where to go to uncover below-average nightly rates across the country.

May: Get an early start on outdoor adventures

June: Hit the water

July: Visit big cities for less

August: Explore small cities with big charm

International Travel for $200 or Less

As travel restrictions ease in many parts of the world, globetrotters are eager to go abroad again. Lucky for them, the Hotels.com Hot Price Index uncovered international destinations with rates at or below $200 a night.

May: Take a trip to Northern and Western Europe

June: Explore south of the border

July: Go sightseeing in France , Germany and Austria

August: Walk the streets of a capital city

As a reminder, travelers should check for travel advisories and restrictions in their vacation destination and always follow health and safety guidance from health officials and local authorities.

For more information, including a full list of destinations featured in the Hotels.com Hot Price Index and intel on where to save the most this summer, contact Melissa Dohmen and the Hotels.com press office (press@hotels.com).

Notes to Editors

The Hotels.com Hot Rate Index was compiled from April 1-12, 2022, based on current rates on Hotels.com and mobile apps for travel booked May 1 – August 31, 2022. Rates are variable and subject to change.

About Hotels.com® (or Hotels.com™)

Hotels.com® is the most rewarding way to book a place to stay. We really love travel, and we know you do too. That's why we make it really easy to book with us. With hundreds of thousands of places to stay around the world and 90 local websites in 41 languages, Hotels.com has it all. So, whether you're looking for value in Vegas, treehouses in Thailand or villas with views, it's all just a click away. And with our "Reward-winning" loyalty program you earn free*** nights while you sleep…what could be better? Booking just got smarter too. With over 25 million real guest reviews and an app so easy to use that it's been downloaded 70 million times, you can be sure to find the perfect place for you.

© 2022 Hotels.com, LP. All rights reserved. Hotels.com and the Hotels.com logo are trademarks of Hotels.com, LP. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. CST #2083949-50

Hotels.com (PRNewsFoto/Hotels.com) (PRNewsfoto/Hotels.com) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hotels.com