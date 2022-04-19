New Security Priorities Report Details What Security Leaders Need to Plan for Next

TORONTO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group, one of the top information technology research and advisory firms globally, has published its annual report on the priorities for security leaders. Info-Tech's Security Priorities 2022 report combines insights from the 2022 security priorities survey and other related industry reports that the firm releases throughout the year. This new report looks into important security trends and the priorities that stem from them to help security leaders better secure their workforce in the remote work environment.

"The pandemic has introduced many changes to our lives and to various aspects of how we work, and we are still reckoning with the security implications of all this change," says Info-Tech Practice Lead Cameron Smith. "In particular, a large workforce moved online overnight, which shifted the work environment rapidly. People changed how they communicate, access company information, and connect to the company network. These changes make cybersecurity a more important focus than ever."

Info-Tech's annual security priorities are based on primary data gained from surveying security and IT leaders, as well as insights from the recently released 2022 Tech Trends Report. The security survey asked leaders about their top security priorities for the year, their main obstacles to success, and projects currently being implemented in their organizations.

The survey revealed that many organizations are still mastering the foundations of a mature cybersecurity program. It also showed that the top projects security leaders are working on include security strategies, policies, governance, and incident response.

"Although changes like the shift to remote work occurred in response to the pandemic, they are largely expected to remain, regardless of the progression of the pandemic itself," adds Info-Tech Research Specialist Maggie Zeng. "The Security Priorities 2022 report outlines important security trends and the priorities that stem from these trends."

Five Priorities From Info-Tech's Security Priorities 2022 Report

The priorities identified in the 2022 report are influenced by three main factors: the COVID-19 pandemic, rampant cybercrime, and remote work and workforce reallocation.

The following are the top five priorities Info-Tech's research indicated should be top of mind for security and IT leaders:

Acquiring and Retaining Talent. Security talent was in short supply before the pandemic, and it's even worse now. Organizations need to consider how to improve working environments for existing and potential employees and invest time and effort into talent issues to avoid being understaffed.



Securing a Remote Workforce. Trends suggest remote work is here to stay and that addressing the risk of insecure endpoints can no longer be deferred. Organizations need to create a secure environment for users and help them build safe habits while working remotely.



Securing Digital Transformation. Digital transformation could be a competitive advantage or the cause of the next data breach. Security leaders should ensure that security is built in from the start and check in frequently to create agile and secure user experiences.



Adopting Zero Trust. It is critical for organizations to have a process to manage the access of sensitive information based on the principle of least privilege. Governments are now recognizing the importance of zero trust strategies; security leaders across other industries should as well.



Protecting Against and Responding to Ransomware. Ransomware is still the number one threat to the safety of an organization's data. Security leaders need to put in their best efforts to build defenses as well as prepare for a breach and know how to recover from one.

For each of the priorities, the report provides recommended actions as well as templates that security leaders can use to explain the priorities they require their stakeholders to understand and endorse.

