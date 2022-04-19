Official Launch Of Children's Book "Amelia's Adventures - Find the Clues With Me!", Written by Carolina Isaias.

MIAMI, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At 39 years old, Carolina Isaias is a writer and author of an amazing and fun children's book called "Amelia's Adventures, Come Find the Clues With Me!". Carolina studied digital film and broadcasting, but she dreamed of writing, working with children in some shape or form and more importantly, of becoming a mother. However, due to health issues motherhood seemed like an unattainable fantasy.

"I struggled with infertility for nearly 10 years and could not get pregnant not matter what we did. Until one day, I found the courage to make the decision to have a life-threatening surgery to remove a pituitary tumor! It was the scariest decision in my life, but I had a lot of faith & the support of my husband and that's all I needed. I knew I could die, but I also knew that with the tumor inside my body, I could never become a mom. Was life the price I need to pay? Perhaps, but I knew deep inside that I was meant to be a mother." Carolina stated.

After the surgery and some healing time, the idea of the book came along with the news of her pregnancy. "I had recurring dreams and signs of the universe telling me to write this book. When I made the decision to write it, I became pregnant again and I finally received the biggest gift of life, Motherhood!".

In late 2019, Amelia was born a healthy and beautiful child. Amelia brought a flood of creativity and Carolina found the time to write the book. She then started the process of finding an illustrator and putting all the pieces together to make the book a reality. "I was bullied as a child. I struggled with weight issues and low self-esteem. So my goal was to write a story that would teach children important life lessons, such as courage, overcoming fears, self-esteem, joy and more. If it helps one child, I'll feel I've accomplished my mission with this book.".

Now the book is ready and will be available for pre-sale on the website www.ameliasadventures.com (at a special discount) and on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. To celebrate, an official Book Launch event will be held on April 23rd at the WM Youth Center in Coral Gables, Florida. Parents and children (ages 6-10) are invites to this free event at 10:30 AM through 1:30 PM. The event which will include a contest, entertainment, and treats for the Book reading participants which starts at 11:15 AM sharp.

"I would like to invite the whole community to the Book Launch of Amelia's Adventures. I'm sure kids and parents will love it!"

Get your free tickets for the event at Register today! Hurry up, limited space available.

For more information, visit www.ameliasadventures.com

"Through writing for her daughter, Carolina hopes to speak to each child at their level and the book, through simple, well-crafted words and detailed illustrations, expresses life lessons which many parents find difficult to express to their children." Heather Djunga, award-winning children's book author.

Location Address & Info:

War Memorial Youth Center

405 University Drive, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Time: 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM (Book reading at 11:15 AM)

Organizer:

Amelia's Adventures

www.ameliasadventures.com

View original content:

SOURCE Amealia's Adventures