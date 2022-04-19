Princess Cruises Debuts New Ocean Treks Conservation Connections Series

Weekly Video Series Highlighting Princess Stories of Sustainability Hosted by Environmental Ambassador Jeff Corwin and Princess President John Padgett

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of the award-winning series, Ocean Treks, Princess Cruises announced today the debut of a new digital series titled Ocean Treks Conservation Connections, featuring short stories of environmental management, wildlife conservation, and sustainability. The 28-episode series includes original content hosted by Environmental Ambassador Jeff Corwin and Princess Cruises President John Padgett, with the first episode available for viewing starting today on the cruise line's YouTube channel.

"In keeping environmental protection as one of our top priorities, we're eager to leverage our popular Ocean Treks brand and its library to create new videos to share important sustainability stories about our fleet," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. "With Environmental Ambassador Jeff Corwin, my co-host and renowned biologist, wildlife advocate and host of many award-winning television programs, we hope viewers are engaged as we discuss the importance of conservation both to Princess and us personally."

The new Ocean Treks Conservation Connections videos will feature the following topics:

Recycling and sustainability

Food waste reduction and biodigester system

Conservation at Princess Cays

Leveraging shore power and energy efficiency

Advanced Wastewater Treatment System

Innovative fuel sources

Advanced Air Quality System

In addition, the series will feature wildlife and conservation stories originally highlighted in the first three seasons of Ocean Treks. These episodes will take viewers to worldwide destinations that Princess visits, including the Dominican Republic, Alaska, New Zealand, Iceland, Japan, French Polynesia and more. In total, 28 videos will be a part of the weekly series that will begin streaming April 19, 2022.

Ocean Treks debuted in 2016 as part of Carnival Corporation's Ocean Originals slate of television programs, which also includes Vacation Creation and The Voyager with Josh Garcia, which aired on ABC and NBC, respectively. The original content was part of the corporation's focus on producing and broadly distributing engaging and compelling experiential content. The original series has been honored with 7 Daytime Emmy nominations and 44 Telly Awards, which recognize the best in broadcast and cable TV, digital and streaming. Ocean Treks is also available on-demand in staterooms on board Princess ships and via OceanView.

Princess Cruises depends on the oceans and is committed to environmental practices that set a high standard for excellence and responsibility, help preserve the marine environment and air quality for future generations. The cruise industry is highly regulated, and Princess works closely with the regulatory and enforcement organizations that govern environmental regulations to ensure that policies meet the strictest requirements set forth by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and other regional and national organizations with responsibility to protect the environment. More information can be found at www.princess.com/environment.

