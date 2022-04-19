SAMSARA LUGGAGE UNVEILS BOLD NEW E-COMMERCE STRATEGY WITH GOOGLE'S ACCELERATED GROWTH TEAM

Samsara Luggage partners with Google's Accelerated Growth Team (AGT) to increase online sales and grow its online web traffic. This new strategy coincides with Samsara's recent launch of its Tag Smart luggage collection that combines with Apple's AirTag.

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara Luggage (OTCQB: SAML), maker of innovative travel products, today announced a new partnership with Google's Accelerated Growth Team (AGT) to advance its digital growth strategy, increase brand awareness and online sales. AGT is a selective program that uses precision targeting of potential customers to propel high-potential brands to the forefront of the online universe. This program will give Samsara exclusive access to valuable market data that can significantly increase online sales and expand the luggage brand's online popularity.

Samsara Luggage Tag Smart (PRNewswire)

"Partners like AGT will allow us to continue to scale and expand," says Atara Dzikowski, Co-founder and CEO, Samsara Luggage. "As a D2C company we are always looking for ways to strengthen our online presence to immediately increase sales and create sustainable growth for long term success. Partnerships like this are valuable and we are thrilled that Google Accelerated Growth Team saw our potential and allowed us to utilize their powerful resources."

Samsara's newly launched Tag Smart Collection recently received an outstanding review in Forbes: "The integration of the Apple AirTag is well done and indicative of where the industry needs to shift in order to stay on top of production." The Tag Smart Collection is the first smart suitcase designed for the Apple AirTag. Travelers can track their suitcase with precision and ease using the Find My app on their iPhone. Tag Smart is specially made for the AirTag with an interior compartment that secures the device from the inside. Samsara plans to expand this collection to more sizes and various types of technologies in the future.

About Samsara Luggage:

Samsara Luggage, Inc. ("Samsara," "Samsara Luggage" or the "Company") (OTCQB: SAML) is a global smart luggage and smart travel brand with a deep belief in creating a world where travel isn't a hassle, but rather an effortless experience. By combining smart features, including Internet of Things (IoT) technology, innovative design and quality materials, Samsara is dedicated to transforming the travel industry with its products.

Samsara launched Sarah & Sam, a fashion and lifestyle collection in the fourth quarter of the 2020 fiscal year. Sarah & Sam leverages the Company's established digital assets as well as its manufacturing and fulfillment supply chain capabilities to offer fresh and dynamic consumer products that respond to the changing needs of the market due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to the Company's international manufacturing and supply chain, market acceptance of the Company's smart luggage, successfully implementing the Company's growth strategy, dependence on key Company personnel, changes in economic conditions, competition and other risks including, but not limited to, those described from in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 11, 2022 (the "SEC"), and other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1799656/Samsara_Luggage_Tag_Smart.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Samsara Luggage Inc