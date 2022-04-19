Proceeds Donated to World Central Kitchen

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stoli® Group announced the release of a limited-edition bottle of Stoli® Vodka to benefit Ukraine. Proceeds from the bottle will be donated to World Central Kitchen (WCK), a non-profit organization founded by Chef José Andrés that provides fresh, nutritious meals to refugees fleeing Ukraine and those who are staying in cities impacted by the war.

Stoli® Group to Release Limited-Edition Bottle in Support of the Ukrainian People (PRNewswire)

"As Ukrainians continue to suffer unimaginable losses, we are doing our small part to show unequivocal support," said Damian McKinney, Global CEO, Stoli® Group. "This Stoli® Vodka bottle will not only provide financial resources to Ukraine but is also a symbol of solidarity."

Drawing from the colors of the Ukrainian national flag, the geometric graphic pattern that adorns Stoli® Vodka's Ukraine limited-edition design is inspired by the communities around the world that have come together to support the people of Ukraine. This special limited-edition will be launched globally as one of the key pillars in reaching the goal of raising $1MM for WCK by August 24th – to celebrate Independence Day of Ukraine.

"World Central Kitchen is grateful for Stoli® support and commitment to our mission. They share our belief that a plate of food is more than just nourishment; its hope and a sign that someone cares," said Jason Collis, WCK's Vice President of Relief. "We appreciate Stoli® quick movement to action and continued support, which will help us to serve meals as long as we are needed."

WCK has served more than 6 million meals across Ukraine, Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Spain. Working with local restaurants, caterers, and food trucks to provide nourishing meals at border crossings, shelters, and other refugee communities, WCK serves more than 300,000 meals daily in the region. The limited-edition bottle follows a previous financial commitment to WCK from Stoli.

In addition to the limited-edition bottle, Stoli® Group is launching a charitable cocktail program called "Cocktails for Ukraine" which encourages bars and restaurants to donate $1 for every Stoli® cocktail sold to WCK. Consumers will also have the opportunity to make a direct donation to WCK by scanning the QR code on the menu that links to the Stoli® Group fundraising page for WCK - here.

The limited-edition in support of the Ukrainian people will be available for purchase in select stores in the U.S and select countries around the world including UK, Spain, Italy, Poland, Latvia, and Czech Republic.

*Program not available in AL, MA, MS, SC and HI.

About Stoli® Group

Stoli® Group was established in 2013 and is responsible for the production, management, and distribution of a global spirits and wines portfolio. Mainly known for the Stoli® Vodka brand, Stoli Group has expanded to appeal to luxury on-premise and more sophisticated global consumers. Signature brands are: Stoli® Vodka, elit™Vodka, Bayou® Rum, Kentucky Owl™, Villa One™, Gator Bite™ Rum Liquers, Cenote™ Tequila, Tulchan Gin™, Se Busca™ Mezcal and Stoli Group's wine division, Tenute del Mondo®. With a presence across a network of more than 176 markets, Stoli Group works with a passionate team of 200 distributors around the world. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Stoli has production facilities in Spain, Italy, Argentina, and the United States, some of which are steeped in history dating back to the early part of the last century. For more information, visit stoli-group.com.

Media Contact:

Stoli@exposure.net

Stoli® (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stoli