Ted Manvitz joins Grain to broaden the firm's focus on global investment opportunities

Seasoned senior executive with extensive global telecom infrastructure deal and operating experience

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grain Management, LLC ("Grain"), a leading private equity firm focused on investments in the global communications sector, announced today that Ted Manvitz has joined the firm as a Managing Director on its investment team.

Grain Management (PRNewswire)

Between 2010 and 2021, Mr. Manvitz served in a variety of roles at IHS Holding Limited ("IHS"), which grew during his tenure to become the 4th largest independent developer, operator, and owner of telecommunications infrastructure in the world. At different points during his time at IHS, Ted served as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer. He helped raise substantial amounts of capital and drove organic and inorganic global growth initiatives.

Mr. Manvitz previously held senior positions at J.P. Morgan Securities, with postings in New York, London, and San Francisco, and practiced law at Bryan Cave LLP in its Corporate Finance and M&A Group.

He holds a Master of Business Administration from the Kelley School of Business, Indiana University; a JD from the University of Iowa, College of Law; and a BA Accounting from Avila University.

Mr. Manvitz serves as a non-executive, independent director of SLM Corporation (Sallie Mae).

"Ted brings an incredible amount of expertise and operating experience to the firm to help scale our global investment activities," said David Grain, Founder and CEO of Grain. "He has lived all around the world prior to returning to his base here in the U.S., including posts in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Ted's role in driving growth at IHS Holding Limited speaks for itself. His previous background in law, banking and capital markets provides a unique set of skills and perspective to identify and execute on a highly differentiated set of investment opportunities for Grain."

"I am excited to be joining the Grain platform given its strong team, successful track record, and targeted focus on digital infrastructure. Grain's expanding global ambitions creates the perfect opportunity and fit for me to continue investing in and partnering with great management teams," said Mr. Manvitz. "As a senior executive that focused on investments, expansion, and growth, I look forward to applying my focus on value creation alongside Grain's proven approach to pursue transformational international investment opportunities."

About Grain Management

Grain Management, LLC is a leading global investment firm that focuses on communications infrastructure and technology companies that connect the world to the information economy. Founded in 2007, the Firm invests exclusively in the global telecommunications sector, employing a rigorous, data-based process buoyed by deep industry expertise to identify investment opportunities in key areas of communications infrastructure, including fiber networks, wireless spectrum, and cell towers. For more information visit graingp.com.

Contacts:

Grain Management Public Relations

PR@graingp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GRAIN MANAGEMENT, LLC