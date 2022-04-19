TOP CHEF ALUM DAVE MARTIN BRINGS A TASTE OF MEXICO AND THE WORLD'S GREATEST SPIRIT INTO YOUR HOME & HEART WITH HIS NEW COOKBOOK 'THE TEQUILA DIET'

Eat & Drink Your Way through Mexico and Feast Your Eyes on Mouthwatering Photography with Chef Dave Martin's Curated Collection of Mexican Food & Drink Recipes

SAN DIEGO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Chef Alum Dave Martin introduces 'The Tequila Diet', an homage to the world's greatest spirit and a guide to some of the most loved classic foods of Mexico. This comprehensive, customized, and easy-to-follow book is a collection of recipes influenced by Dave's adolescent years growing up in Southern California combined with his adult adventures traveling throughout Mexico.

More inspiration for the book came to Dave after a trip to Italy when he moved from wine to only tequila and shed some weight. He investigated some of the amazing properties of tequila that are explored in the book and has never turned back. To encourage others to indulge in his go-to spirit with some of his favorite Mexican and tequila-infused recipes, the concept for 'The Tequila Diet' was born.

'The Tequila Diet' offers Chef Dave Martin's tips, tricks, and techniques to create cocktails that can be shaken by a budding bartender and authentic Mexican dishes that can be prepared by the home cook or aspiring chef. Easily sourced and interchangeable ingredients make this the perfect versatile cookbook and cocktail guide for a weeknight dinner at home or a Mexican feast fit for friends and family.

Chef Dave's fans and colleagues are already sharing rave reviews of the thoughtfully curated book. Readers who wish to explore Mexican food and drink with the world's greatest spirit can purchase eBooks and pre-order softcover copies at Amazon, Apple, Google, Barnes Noble & BAM. Coming soon to Baker & Taylor, Ingram, and Bookazine.

About the Author:

Dave Martin is an American Chef who first made a name for himself with an unforgettable appearance on the inaugural season of Bravo's Top Chef. Since the show, he's gone on to have a busy career in restaurant consulting, events, and private chef work. In his downtime, he loves to eat, drink, and explore. While Dave loves the cuisine of every country he visits, his love for Mexican food and tequila is beyond compare. Connect With Chef Dave Here

