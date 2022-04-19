Yext Announces KCS®️ v6 Aligned Designation for Support Answers

The company's AI search solution for customer support teams received the designation for its clear and robust support of KCS best practices.

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced that Support Answers , its AI search solution for customer support teams, earned the Knowledge-Centered Service (KCS®) v6 Aligned designation from the KCS Academy of the Consortium for Service Innovation.

The designation is given to companies whose tools or services aid in the implementation, adoption, and long-term success of KCS v6 best practices. Yext Support Answers, built on an advanced, natural language processing (NLP)-powered platform, improves the findability of support-related content by giving users immediate access to information from across the enterprise with AI that understands the context behind every ticket and search query.

"Since its launch, Yext Support Answers has been improving both customer self-service and support agent experiences, and we're proud that its support of KCS has been officially recognized by the KCS Academy," said Joe Jorczak, Head of Industry for Service and Support at Yext. "Our KCS v6 Aligned designation is a powerful sign that indicates we are committed to delivering the best possible solution — one that enables KCS best practices — to customer support teams around the world."

As the next iteration of Yext's collaboration with the KCS Academy, Jorczak will host a digital event called " KM Outcomes: Findability vs. Discoverability " as part of the KCS Aligned Vendor Series. The event, scheduled for April 28, 2022, will cover the concepts of findability and discoverability, as well as the knowledge management strategies that KCS practitioners can adopt to improve the usefulness of content in every digital channel.

Learn more about Yext's Support Answers solution here , and register for the digital event here .

KCS®️ is a service mark of the Consortium for Service Innovation™.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the Answers Company and is on a mission to empower every company in the world to provide authoritative answers to every question about their organization. Yext leverages AI to collect and organize a company's information and deliver it — in the form of answers — to customers, employees, and partners. Yext's Answers Platform works by pulling in information, organizing it into a Knowledge Graph and then delivering it via a set of platform services, including Listings, Search, Pages & Reviews. Brands like Verizon, Subway and Marriott — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve their business and deliver perfect answers everywhere.

About the Consortium for Service Innovation™

The Consortium for Service Innovation is a nonprofit alliance of service and support organizations focused on innovation around customer engagement, productivity, and success. For more information about the Consortium, please visit the www.serviceinnovation.org .

About the KCS Academy

The KCS Academy is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Consortium for Service Innovation. It is the source for KCS and the only authorized certifying body for KCS. The Academy offers KCS certification for people and KCS Verified and Aligned designations for tools and services. The KCS Academy is a network of KCS practitioners and vendors who support the successful adoption of KCS and contributes to the continuous improvement of the KCS methodology across all knowledge-intensive industries. For more information about the KCS Academy and KCS certification programs, please visit www.thekcsacademy.net .

