AdvIntel Announces Formation of Advisory Board to Expand Impressive Growth

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvIntel, a next-generation cyber security threat prevention and loss avoidance company launched by a team of certified investigators, reverse engineers, and security experts, today announced it has formed an advisory board to provide support and guidance for national security, critical infrastructure and public safety. The initial advisory board member is Michael Brown, Rear Admiral, USN (Retired), a widely renowned cybersecurity industry expert who will apply his experience to help AdvIntel identify new strategic and tactical opportunities, provide expert guidance on growth execution and continued customer delivery excellence.

"We are proud to welcome Admiral Brown as our first Advisory Board member," said Vitali Kremez, CEO and founder of AdvIntel. "At AdvIntel, our experience in the governmental, legal, and corporate finance sectors allows us to develop the most actionable intelligence tailored to the needs of our clients, and Brown's technical background and deep knowledge of the cybersecurity space will bolster our team of experts and the innovative approaches we take to solving complex information security challenges and producing strategic results."

Brown is the founder and president of Spinnaker Security LLC. Prior to his current position, he was president of RSA Federal LLC and vice president/general manager Global Public Sector of RSA Security LLC, where he oversaw RSA Information Technology, Security and Enterprise Risk Management portfolios. Brown joined RSA after a career of more than 31 years in the United States Navy, where he held leadership positions within the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security regarding cybersecurity. His last position on active duty was as the Director, Cybersecurity Coordination for DHS and DOD, where he was responsible for increasing interdepartmental collaboration in strategic planning for the nation's cybersecurity, mutual support for cybersecurity capabilities development, and synchronization of current operational cybersecurity mission activities.

"It's a great opportunity for me to work with Vitali and the team at AdvIntel as a member of the Advisory Board. The unique approach that AdvIntel takes regarding today's threats to the public and private sector is exactly what is needed to successfully combat those threats in today's environment," said Michael Brown.

About AdvIntel

AdvIntel is a next-generation threat prevention and loss avoidance company launched by a team of certified investigators, reverse engineers, and security experts. They offer state-of-the-art solutions, such as Andariel® to combat fraud, ransomware, and botnets by providing early-warning alerting, applied threat intelligence and long-term strategic services to the private sector and government organizations.

Their experience in the governmental, legal, forensics, and corporate finance sectors allows them to develop the most actionable intelligence tailored to the needs of your clients.

