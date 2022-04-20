IBM's Annual Think Conference to Expand Globally, Providing an Interactive Platform for Clients and Partners Around the World

Think 2022 to kick-off in Boston–in-person and virtually–May 10 & 11 followed by a multi-city in-person, international Think on Tour

ARMONK, N.Y., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced the international expansion of its annual Think conference, returning as a series of exclusive, invite-only, in-person event experiences held in more than a dozen cities around the world. After two years as a digital-only event, Think will convene IBM's worldwide community of thinkers, makers, doers and creators to explore conversations around data and AI, cybersecurity, quantum computing, and business modernization via the hybrid cloud — all through the lens of real, local stories and applications.

Think 2022 programming will kick-off in Boston on May 10, with an opening keynote by IBM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna focused on significant advances in technology that can help clients and partners in a changing world. Over the course of two days, IBM senior executives, global business leaders, industry experts, clients and partners will come together to establish valuable connections and discuss some of the critical issues facing a rapidly changing world such as sustainability, talent retention, and automation.

The interactive agenda will include mainstage keynotes and innovation talks, technology demos, ask-me-anything sessions, one-on-one meetings, networking opportunities and immersive experiences. Key conference themes will explore how advanced tools, technologies and digital methods can allow leaders to become new creators of ideas to help them to thrive and lead in an accelerated digital world, including:

Rethinking Business Operations with AI and Automation

Preparing for the Next Wave of Cybersecurity Threats

Modernizing Business with Hybrid Cloud

Advancing Sustainability as a Business Imperative

The Future of Technology

Those not able to attend in person can tune-in to Think Broadcast, produced with WIRED Brand Lab. The live anchored program will feature interviews with IBM executives including Arvind Krishna, as well as discussions with clients and partners, along with analyst insights, interactive demos and more. Think Broadcast can be accessed at www.ibm.com/Think and will air 10 a.m. ET – 12 p.m. ET May 10 and 11 in English, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, French, Italian, German, and Simplified Chinese. Replays of the onstage sessions from Think Boston will also be available on-demand the day of the event at www.ibm.com/Think.

"We are thrilled to expand the iconic Think platform with a three-pronged approach that includes in-person, digital and international opportunities to connect with our clients and partners around the world," said Jonathan Adashek, Chief Communications Officer and Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, IBM. "Earlier this year we launched our 'Let's Create' brand campaign as an open invitation to collaborate with IBM using our advanced technologies and consulting expertise. With Think on Tour we're bringing that invitation to life, providing an interactive platform to catalyze the digital transformation that businesses and societies need."

Following the flagship event in Boston, Think on Tour will bring highly engaging experiences to more than a dozen cities around the world including:

May 19 – Think London

May 30-31 – Think Berlin

June 2 – Think Toronto

June 2 – Think Singapore

June 8 – Think Paris

June 15 – Think San Francisco

June 16 – Think Madrid

June 16 – Think Sydney

June 21 – Think Dallas

September 14 – Think Mumbai

September 15 – Think Tokyo

Additional stops will include São Paolo, Washington DC, New York City, and more. For updates on confirmed cities, please visit: https://www.ibm.com/events/think/on-tour/

