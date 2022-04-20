Identity Access Management Leaders Authomize and Ping Identity Sign Strategic Partnership

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Authomize, the first cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) security platform, announced today the launch of a strategic partnership with Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, that will create an end-to-end solution for managing customers' enterprise identity access and authorization security.

"We are excited to launch this next latest step in growing our Authomize Together partnership outreach," says Ariel Cohen, Authomize's chief business officer. "Authomize is the first solution provider to provide true cross-stack observability and control over access privileges.

"By establishing our multi-pronged engagement with Ping Identity, we are hopeful it will be even easier for customers to benefit from stronger, continuous access security controls."

A leader in identity security, Ping Identity empowers customers to digitize, manage and control their enterprise's access, providing unparalleled control and trust for partner, customer and employee identities. Building on Ping Identity's authentication services, Authomize provides the next step in the chain, enabling Ping Identity's customers to manage their access privileges on a granular level across all their apps and cloud services (IaaS, SaaS, Data) with best-of-breed authorization (authZ) solutions.

"Integrating Authomize with Ping Identity provides customers with end-to-end, comprehensive coverage of the access control plane, ensuring that every identity has the right level of access to apps and cloud services – no more, no less," says Dotan Bar Noy, Authomize's CEO and co-founder. "This partnership with its easy integration will help our shared customers to close the access security loop, enhancing security and efficiency in their workflows."

"The partnership with Authomize extends the breadth of our security offerings, helping customers deliver a seamless and frictionless user experience," said Loren Russon, Vice President of Product Management & Design, Ping Identity. "Authomize is a leader in providing breadth of coverage and automation for securely managing access privileges. With our partnership, customers will be able to experience a seamless integrated solution that is easy to deploy and manage."

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity delivers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The PingOne Cloud Platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, visit www.pingidentity.com .

About Authomize

The first Cloud IAM Security Platform, Authomize continuously monitors identities, access privileges, assets, and activities to secure apps and cloud services. Our full-stack yet granular visibility across IaaS, SaaS, and Data environments enables organizations to understand how their access privileges are being used and ensure effective control over the security of their assets. Backed by Innovation Endeavors, Blumberg Capital, Entrée Capital and Microsoft's M12, Authomize is headquartered in Tel Aviv and Austin. Learn more at www.authomize.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn for news and updates.

