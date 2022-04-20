Insider named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Data Platforms Focused on Front-Office Users 2021-22 Vendor Assessment

Insider, a single platform for delivering individualized, cross-channel customer experiences, helps 1000+ leading enterprise brands and high growth startups, including Samsung, GAP Marks & Spencer, Virgin, IKEA, Burger King, Toyota, Santander, Vodafone, Madeira Madeira, Puma, Singapore Airlines, CNN, Lenovo and Estée Lauder accelerate digital growth by connecting data across channels, predicting future behavior with AI, and individualizing experiences to deliver the fastest time to value.

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insider — one platform for individualized, cross-channel customer experiences, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Data Platforms Focused on Front-Office Users 2021-22 Vendor Assessment. The report is a comparative study of the functional capabilities aligned with customer needs and growth strategies of 12 worldwide CDP vendors that predominantly benefit front-office users in marketing, customer experience, loyalty, customer service, support, and sales; outlining their respective strengths, challenges, and buyer considerations.

The IDC MarketScape recognizes Insider as a "robust yet intuitive platform that helps marketers achieve a 360o customer view and power customer journey analytics, orchestration, and personalization".

Gerry Murray , Research Director, Marketing and Sales Technology at IDC said, "Insider offers a scalable cross-channel customer engagement solution for both known and anonymous users; on the foundation of a very flexible customer database, high data ingestion and processing rate, and strong consent management capabilities."

Hande Cilingir, Co-founder and CEO of Insider said, "Our vision of building an industry-leading cross-channel marketing platform built on a solid CDP foundation that helps our customers easily collect, manage, analyze, and activate customer data is validated with our recent positioning as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Report 2021-22. We have bold plans in place to continue disrupting the marketing technology industry as we endeavor to help global enterprise brands reinvent the future of customer experience."

Insider's core customer data capabilities that enable it to outplay other vendors in the market include:

Identity Resolution: Ability to stitch customer identities across devices and channels by merging zero, first-, second-, and third-party customer data in real-time

Audience Insights: Enables marketers to analyze their entire customer base and find profitable audiences to target

Next Best Channel Predictions: Enables marketers to predict the right channel to engage a customer (from 12+ channels) based on their likelihood to convert or revenue potential

Multi-Armed Bandit Testing: Allows marketers to automatically test different cross-channel strategies and remove the manual guesswork to deliver high-converting, 1:1 experiences

Insider's expansive related product offering portfolio, built on its CDP foundation, further makes it a strong cross-channel customer experience solution that enables 3 key capabilities:

Segmentation: Helps marketers define segments based on past or real-time behavior and leverage 7+ AI-led segments to predict purchase, interest, churn, CLTV, and more

Contextual Personalization: Data streaming APIs allow marketers to listen to customer actions and trigger contextual 1:1 experiences that increase product discovery, repeat purchases, and loyalty

Cross-Channel Activation: Allows marketers to build and deploy individualized journeys across 12+ channels including web, app, email, SMS, messaging platforms like WhatsApp, LINE, RCS, and more

About Insider

connect data from multiple channels, predict the future behavior of their customers with AI, and deliver individualized experiences on any channel. Insider strongly differentiates from other providers with its extensive set of digital channels including Facebook , SMS , Insider helps global brands and marketers across industriesdata from multiple channels,the future behavior of their customers with AI, and deliverexperiences on any channel. Insider strongly differentiates from other providers with its extensive set of digital channels including WhatsApp Business RCS , and more. With advanced AI-powered capabilities, Insider helps marketers orchestrate perfect customer journeys and predict the next best channel for each individual, continuously improving its platform with future-proof technologies. Learn more: useinsider.com

About IDC MarketScape



IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

