Memora Health Promotes Omar Nagji to Chief Commercial Officer and Welcomes James Colbert, M.D., as Senior Vice President of Care Delivery

Clinical intelligence platform company adds former Lyft Healthcare executive and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts physician leader to senior leadership team

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Memora Health, the leading technology platform for virtual care delivery and complex care management, today announced the promotion of Omar Nagji to Chief Commercial Officer and welcomed James Colbert, M.D., as Senior Vice President of Care Delivery.

"We are thrilled to have Omar and Jamie on our growing leadership team," said Manav Sevak, co-founder and CEO of Memora Health. "Omar brings deep commercial experience across multiple verticals within the healthcare ecosystem, while Jamie is a seasoned clinical leader who has worked extensively with both providers and payors. With experience across the healthcare landscape, Omar and Jamie are leaders and innovators in healthcare and will help us continue to attract the partners and talent needed to transform care delivery for patients and care teams."

Mr. Nagji has been instrumental to Memora's growth and the expansion of its clinical intelligence platform. In his previous position as Senior Vice President of Growth, Mr. Nagji scaled Memora's go-to-market strategy to meet market demands, including more than tripling the size of the company's commercial team.

The news follows Memora Health's $40 million financing in February 2022 and recently announced programs with Xealth and Dell Children's Medical Center . The company continues to grow its leadership team as it expands support to healthcare organizations in extending care beyond the four walls of the clinic.

Omar Nagji, Chief Commercial Officer

Prior to joining the Memora team in September 2021, Omar Nagji helped co-found the Healthcare team at Lyft, where he was responsible for developing and executing on the strategy that took Lyft Healthcare from its infancy to an industry and thought leader in the non-emergent medical transportation space. Previously Mr. Nagji spent more than 15 years across multiple verticals within the healthcare ecosystem – beginning at Stockamp, now Huron Consulting, where he implemented patient throughput strategies at UPenn, Baylor Scott and White and UC Health. He went on to build and lead successful Enterprise initiatives across the revenue cycle, digital pharmacy and reputation management spaces at companies including MedeAnalytics, VisiQuate, Alto Pharmacy and Podium.

Mr. Nagji also serves as a Strategic Advisor to companies such as Force Therapeutics, Angle Health and SendaRide. He earned his BS from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he studied Health Policy and Administration.

James Colbert, Senior Vice President of Care Delivery

James Colbert, M.D., is a physician leader and innovator with expertise in value-based care, population health management and healthcare informatics. He has extensive experience with both providers and payors and most recently served as Senior Medical Director for Delivery System Innovation and Analytics at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, where he was responsible for engaging with at-risk provider organizations to enable them to achieve success within their value-based contracts through managing healthcare costs and improving quality. Prior to joining BCBSMA, he served as the VP of Population Health for Benevera Health, Senior Medical Director for Population Health at Verisk Health, and core faculty member of the Brookings Institution ACO Learning Network.

A practicing physician at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, Dr. Colbert maintains an active clinical practice and holds faculty appointments at Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women's Hospital and Ariadne Labs. He received his BA from Harvard University, MD from Stanford University's School of Medicine, and is currently completing an Executive MBA from Brandeis University.

About Memora Health

Memora Health is the leading technology platform for virtual care delivery and complex care management. Memora partners with leading health systems, health plans, life science companies, and digital health companies to transform the care delivery process for patients and care teams. The company's platform digitizes and automates complex care workflows, supercharging care teams by intelligently triaging patient-reported concerns and data to appropriate care team members and providing patients with proactive, two-way communication on their care journeys. To learn more about Memora's vision to make care more actionable, accessible and always-on, visit memorahealth.com .

Media Contact: Lara Key, press@memorahealth.com

View original content:

SOURCE Memora Health