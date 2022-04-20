NOW LEASING: TERRAIN ON THE PARKWAY WELCOMES FIRST RESIDENTS

ALLENTOWN, Pa., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrain on the Parkway, Allentown's newest apartment community located at 1625 Lehigh Parkway East, welcomed its first residents last week. Developed by Scully Company and Serfass Construction, the community features 160 apartment homes meticulously designed to delight the modern renter.

Terrain on the Parkway, Allentown's newest apartment community, welcomed its first residents last week.

"We are immensely proud to bring our vision to life on schedule, despite unprecedented supply chain challenges. We've received a lot of interest from the community and are excited to welcome our first residents," said Kevin Serfass, Vice President of Serfass Construction.

Studio, one, two, and three-bedroom homes transform apartment living through contemporary style, open layouts, stainless steel appliances, and distinctive kitchen designs. Every-day conveniences transcend with full-sized washers and dryers in every home and amenities to serve every lifestyle.

Apartments range in size from 631 square feet to over 1,300 square feet. Rents begin at around $1,575 for studios, and three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments start at $2,450. Residents will love the breathtaking views and the doorstep access to the Lehigh Parkway Trail, which features a six-mile stretch for walking, running, biking, and enjoying the great outdoors.

"Allentown has become a hub for people working in so many surrounding metros, but until now, the only option to live in a newly developed building with high-end finishes was in the center of Allentown or surrounding suburbs. Location is everything, and this development offers the best of both worlds – a scenic retreat just minutes from downtown Allentown," explains Jessica Scully, President of Scully Company.

For more information on leasing, visit TerrainApts.com.

About Serfass Construction

Serfass Construction was founded in 1948 by Elmer Serfass and remains a family-owned business. The third generation continues to build on the reputation of quality and hard work, which was founded over 70 years ago.

Since its inception, Serfass has evolved from a small residential remodeling company into one of the premier top 50 largest commercial construction firms in the Mid-Atlantic. With an impressive 81% return client rate, Serfass Construction has completed thousands of successful projects serving clients in the academic, worship, healthcare, corporate/office, entertainment, industrial, and gaming sectors.

About Scully Company

Established over seventy years ago, Scully Company brings generations of family know-how and professional experience to the acquisition, development, construction, management, and asset management of apartment communities for institutions, private investors, and their own portfolio. Scully Company specializes in multi-family real estate in both ownership and management capacities, currently managing thousands of units consisting of large-scale garden, mid-rise, and high-rise apartment communities in Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Operating in diverse locations with a keen focus on strategies specific to local markets, Scully Company has achieved recognition as a leader in the multi-family industry. For more information, please visit www.ScullyCompany.com

Press Contact: Scully Company

Renee McIntyre

(215) 887-8400

rmcintyre@scullycompany.com

The Terrain on the Parkway clubroom features billiards, shuffleboard, lounge/viewing area, a coffee bar, space for entertaining, and a glass-enclosed meeting room. (PRNewsfoto/Scully Company) (PRNewswire)

Fitness center with on-demand technology and interactive cardio experience (PRNewsfoto/Scully Company) (PRNewswire)

