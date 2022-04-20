PAN AM ACADEMY AMPLIFIES AVIATION TRAINING OFFERING INCORPORATING STATE-OF-THE-ART FLIGHT TRAINING DEVICES

MIAMI, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its mission to contribute to the growth of the aviation industry and offer the most advanced aviation courses and certifications, Pan Am Flight Academy has recently added new equipment to its wide fleet of training devices:

B757-200 level 5 Flight Training Device (FTD)

B767-300 level 4 Flight Training Device (FTD)

Six B737-NG level 4 Flight Training Devices (FTD).

"The future of aviation lies in constant updating and training solutions. At Pan Am Flight Academy, we are focused on offering the most efficient and diverse training equipment and curriculums to our customers ", said Jeff Portanova, President of Pan Am Flight Academy.

These devices stand out for their ability to blur the lines between theoretical and practical training. Each of these devices will be utilized by our students as well as many of our airline customer prior to entering the Full Flight Simulator. These Flight Training Devices will reduce the need for simulator time, therefore, reducing simulator demand, and overall training costs.

Additionally, Pan Am announced the latest Boeing B767, Level D Full-Flight Simulator, which is fully equipped with the latest IS&S cockpit, RSI visual systems, plus upset recovery (UPRT Dir 2) has been qualified and is ready for training.

Pan Am Flight Academy is currently expanding their operations in Miami Florida by investing in a new 67,000 square foot facility which will host several Full Flight Simulators including the Airbus 320, Boeing B737-NG, and the Boeing 777 as well as others yet to be announced.

About Pan Am Flight Academy

Pan Am Flight Academy is a leader in commercial aviation training and has more experience, simulator fleet types and more programs catering to the aviation service industry than any other training organization. As the only surviving division of the original Pan American World Airways, Pan Am Flight Academy can trace its instruction heritage to the earliest days of airline flight training. In 1980 Pan Am American World Airways opened its Flight Academy in Miami, Florida and is still the base of operations. For more information visit www.panamacademy.com

