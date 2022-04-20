Propel Center Announces Additional $1,000,000 in Industry Impact Grants

As part of the second round of its Industry Impact Grants program, five Health Innovation & Research Grants of $200k each are now available to HBCUs for innovative projects focusing on health-related research



ATLANTA, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Offering world class opportunities to conduct quality research and create innovation for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and their students, global HBCU technology and learning hub the Propel Center today announced the availability of $1 million in Health Innovation and Research Grants, as part of the second round of its highly anticipated Industry Impact Grants program. In addition to funding, grant awardees will have the opportunity to work alongside Propel Impact Industry Mentors, who are available to help develop curricula and provide ongoing mentorship, learning support, and internship opportunities.



PropelCenter.org (PRNewswire)

With support from Apple, the new round of one-year awards are directed at HBCU students to encourage the development of projects that help ensure HBCUs have unprecedented access to vital virtual and in-person learning experiences in health-related research. This is inclusive of STEM fields, data science and the machine learning-artificial intelligence continuum — essentially the landscape of the workforce of tomorrow.



Project proposals, due for consideration by May 27th , must reflect innovative thinking in research and programming to create digital technologies across the areas of health and wellness, and clearly demonstrate how the institution envisions creating a more diverse pipeline of talent in health technology, medical programs, undergraduate study and allied health professional programs. We encourage proposals to address the numerous health disparities impacting marginalized communities ranging from mental, maternal and cardiovascular health, to infectious diseases and the development of clinical algorithms.



"Creative thinkers can harness the power of technology to solve complex challenges. We're proud to help provide HBCU students with new pathways to create innovative solutions that transform their communities," said Lisa Jackson , Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives. "These grants will empower our next generation of leaders to address systematic disparities in health by focusing on equity, access, and opportunity."

The Propel Center Industry Advisory Board and a community of industry experts, charged with co-designing immersive student learning experiences, will be available to support HBCUs as they curate their proposals.

The Propel Industry Impact Grants Selection Committee will review proposals beginning June 2nd and make the final funding recommendations, and the Propel Center will announce the awards on June 17th.



"We cannot overstate how genuinely committed we at Propel are to transform the evolving global and diverse workforce experience, while nurturing and cultivating the Black healthcare talent pipeline of the future," states Dr. Charles J. Gibbs , president of the Propel Center|HBCU Consortium. "I continue to marvel at the opportunity we have in front of us through our Impact Grants program to create a vision, as well as access to unlimited futures for HBCUs and their students."



About Ed Farm

Ed Farm was launched in February 2020 in Birmingham, Alabama to create programs designed to engage students, educators and adult learners in innovative digital skills experiences that better prepare them for the 21st-century workforce. Moving forward, Ed Farm is expanding its programming and its footprint across the country, building on the existing programming and work taking place in Birmingham .



About Propel Center

Supported by founding partners Apple and Southern Company, the Propel Center is a first-of-its-kind innovation and learning hub for the entire HBCU community that will serve as a catalytic epicenter of learning, providing students with the knowledge, skills, tools and resources necessary to transform the nation's talent pipeline and workforce. Through a robust virtual platform, on-campus activities at partner institutions and a physical campus located in the Atlanta University Center, Propel will bring innovative curricula and unprecedented leadership opportunities to produce the next generation of Black leaders.



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PropelCenter.org