Soft Robotics Teams with Quest and Ossid to Offer One-of-a-Kind Robotic Solution for Primary Food Packaging

Together addressing the most pressing problems plaguing the food industry

BEDFORD, Mass., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Soft Robotics Inc. announced it has teamed with Quest and Ossid to offer a robotic handling and packaging solution to the food industry powered by Soft Robotics' mGripAI™ technology.

The total solution includes Quest's primary product handling system utilizing a FANUC robot designed to load, orientate, stack and group products into a wide variety of primary packaging machines, Ossid's flexible and tray packaging solutions, ideal for fresh proteins, produce, baked goods, and more and Soft Robotics' mGripAI platform that uses ultra-fast 3D vision, artificial intelligence, and soft robotic grasping to enable picking of irregular and delicate food items directly from bulk.

Key Benefits of the integrated packaging solution:

Combats workforce shortages by reducing dependency on labor

Increases available floor space by eliminating the need for upstream singulation and sortation equipment

Improves food safety with a complete sanitary and IP69K, wash-down-ready design

Increases throughput by reducing product damage

"This new partnership with ProMach aligns well with our mission to enable automation system manufacturers to tackle some of the most difficult food processing challenges with robotic solutions," said Mark Chiappetta, Chief Operating Officer at Soft Robotics. "Our easy-to-integrate, mGripAI platform makes possible high-speed, sanitary packaging of proteins, produce, baked goods, and prepared foods, directly from bulk, without requiring upstream singulation."

"The shared focus in high-demand sanitary protein and produce applications makes the partnership between Quest, Ossid, and Soft Robotics a great fit, said Tucker Behrns, Vice President and General Manager at Quest. "We have an excellent opportunity to solve some of the industry's largest challenges through a complete integrated offering capable of random incoming product handling with Ossid's full range of product packaging equipment for a wide range of applications."

"As a leading provider of packaging and labeling equipment in the food sector, we understand the daily challenges of our customers to provide the global food chain with consumer products as quickly and safely as possible," said Jason Angel, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Ossid. "Teaming with Quest and Soft Robotics to maximize productivity at a time when labor shortages are so impactful is one of the most important initiatives for our company."

About Soft Robotics: Soft Robotics is an industry-leading and award-winning technology company that designs and builds automated picking solutions using proprietary soft robotic grippers, 3D machine perception, and artificial intelligence. The company's transformational robotic automation solutions enable machine builders to solve the hardest picking problems in food automation.

Soft Robotics is backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors that include ABB Technology Ventures, Calibrate Ventures, FANUC, Hyperplane Venture Capital, Material Impact, Scale Venture Partners, Honeywell Ventures, Tekfen Ventures, Tyson Ventures and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Learn more at SoftRoboticsInc.com .

About Ossid

Ossid is the industry leader for leak-resistant tray sealing for case-ready products, flexible packaging for healthcare, horizontal thermoform, fill and seal equipment, weigh/price labeling equipment, flow wrappers and case scales. Catering to customers of all sizes around the world, Ossid's packaging solutions are ideal for fresh and processed meats, produce, convenience foods, consumer goods, and medical devices. Ossid is a product brand of ProMach, a global leader in packaging line solutions. As part of the ProMach Flexibles & Trays business line, Ossid helps our packaging customers protect their reputation and grow the trust of their consumers. ProMach is performance, and the proof is in every package. Learn more about Ossid at Ossid.com and more about ProMach at ProMachBuilt.com .

About Quest

Quest is a leading manufacturer of industrial automation equipment focusing on robotics and vision-guidance. With expertise in the food, beverage, and dairy markets, Quest optimizes floor space for customers experiencing growing demand and helps improve their overall production line flexibility and efficiency. Quest offers application-specific software on their robotic products, including pick and place, case packing, and palletizing systems to simplify system setup and streamline configurability. Quest is a product brand of ProMach, a global leader in packaging line solutions. As part of the ProMach Robotics & End of Line business line, Quest helps our packaging customers protect their reputation and grow the trust of their consumers. ProMach is performance, and the proof is in every package. Learn more about Quest at QuestIndustrial.com and more about ProMach at ProMachBuilt.com

Media contact:

Julie Collura

Director, Marketing Communications

Soft Robotics, Inc.

jcollura@softroboticsinc.com

Sales contact:

Harley Green

Director, Business Development

Soft Robotics, Inc.

hgreen@softroboticsinc.com

Soft Robotics Robotic Automation (PRNewsfoto/Soft Robotics Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Soft Robotics Inc.