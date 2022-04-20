The United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) Appoints Patrick Flaherty As Its New Executive Vice President

Mr. Flaherty will take over responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the Academy on May 9

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a nationwide search, USCAP is delighted to announce that Patrick Flaherty, JD, MNM, has been appointed as the new Executive Vice President (EVP) of the Academy. An experienced non-profit and association manager, Mr. Flaherty will assume responsibilities on May 9, 2022, succeeding Dr. David Kaminsky, who retired in the fall of 2021.

Mr. Flaherty has 28 years of experience in managing nonprofits and associations to excellence, including expertise in instituting highly successful DEI initiatives. Most recently, he was the Executive Director of the jointly managed Colorado and Denver Bar Associations from 2014-2020. Prior to that, he served as the Director of Policy Advocacy Programs for the Gill Foundation from 2005-2014.

"We are delighted to have found a new EVP with such a wealth of knowledge and experience in association management," said USCAP's Board President Dr. John Hart. "This is a departure from our physician-led model, but we believe that USCAP as an organization has evolved to the point that we need an experienced non-profit executive at the helm. We look forward to seeing his ideas and energy take USCAP to the next level."

Mr. Flaherty holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of Denver and a Master of Nonprofit Management with Honors from Regis University. He lives in Cathedral City, CA with his husband, John Albersen.

"USCAP has become the global leader in advancing knowledge in the field of pathology towards improving practices and patient outcomes," said Mr. Flaherty. "I'm excited to work with the dedicated board and professional staff to build upon that excellent reputation in this foundational and evolving area of medicine."

About USCAP

USCAP is a member organization that is dedicated to offering top quality continuing medical education and translational research to improve practices and patient outcomes globally. The diverse educational activities and modern educational delivery methods using digital assets provided by USCAP ensure personalized education in pathology.

