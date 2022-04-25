Advarra Releases Expanded Secure Document Exchange Capabilities as Part of Longboat Platform Release, Connecting Sites and Sponsors

Advarra Releases Expanded Secure Document Exchange Capabilities as Part of Longboat Platform Release, Connecting Sites and Sponsors

The recent release centralizes the secure exchange of regulated documents between sponsors, CROs, and sites, significantly streamlining study startup and eliminating historically cumbersome processes across research stakeholders.

COLUMBIA, Md., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advarra, the market leader in regulatory review solutions, research quality and compliance consulting services, and life sciences and site-centric technologies, announced the release of extended secure document exchange functionality within the Advarra Longboat Platform. This marks the completion of the first stage in Advarra's commitment to connect and optimize workflows between sites and life sciences organizations via site-centric technology solutions, providing secure, universal platform integration.

Advarra advances the way clinical research is conducted: bringing life sciences companies, CROs, research sites, investigators, and academia together at the intersection of safety, technology, and collaboration. With trusted IRB and IBC review solutions, innovative technologies, experienced consultants, and deep-seated connections across the industry, Advarra is advancing clinical trials to make them safer, smarter, and faster. (PRNewsfoto/Advarra) (PRNewswire)

Release centralizes the secure exchange of regulated documents between sponsors, CROs, and sites.

In today's research landscape, many trial delays occur within the study startup process, specifically due to manual, cumbersome, and often error-prone workflows required to exchange documents between stakeholders across fragmented technologies. Advarra's Secure Document Exchange supports the ability to secure, maintain, transmit, store, trace, and sign highly regulated study documents. Advarra's Longboat Platform now supports the complete document exchange between research stakeholders.

This new capability enables sponsors and CROs to centrally and compliantly,

Manage documents and document metadata and enable communications within a centralized platform

Distribute all necessary documents and metadata to sites globally in a consistent and recorded manner

Request documents required from sites on a global, regional, or single-site basis

Track and monitor the status of documents and requests

Route all relevant documents to the appropriate eTMF

Research sites can now quickly and intuitively,

Identify and access requested documents and associated required actions

Receive, sign, and return documents distributed by the sponsor

Upload and deliver documents originating at the site to the sponsor

Correspond with sponsors and CROs on Longboat's centralized platform

"The release of Secure Document Exchange with the expansion of the Longboat Platform demonstrates our continued commitment to connecting the research ecosystem," says Jonathan Shough, President of Technology Solutions at Advarra. "With this foundation, we can successfully work towards our next stage of development, allowing sites to connect their own Advarra eRegulatory Management System to Longboat's Document Portal. These innovations provide site-centric options for sites of all types, regardless of technology footprint."

Beyond Secure Document Exchange, Advarra's Longboat Platform unites site staff, participants, and sponsor study teams in one system to ensure the compliant and transparent execution of a clinical trial via site training, visit guidance, and trial oversight. Currently utilized by more than 13,000 sites and 25,000 clinical research staff across over 64 countries, Advarra's Longboat Platform is used by 7 of the top 10 biopharmaceutical companies and 9 of the top 10 CROs.

"Our technology team continues to make progress on strategic initiatives that integrate site and sponsor technology," said Jeff Sidell, Chief Technology Officer at Advarra. "Together with key leaders from sites, life sciences companies, and data standards organizations, we are delivering a connected technology ecosystem to stand the test of time."

To learn more about the Longboat Platform's Secure Document Exchange capabilities, and to see the exchange in action, visit advarra.com.

About Advarra

Advarra advances the way clinical research is conducted: bringing life sciences companies, CROs, research sites, investigators, and academia together at the intersection of safety, technology, and collaboration. With trusted review solutions, innovative technologies, experienced consultants, and deep-seated connections across the industry, Advarra provides integrated solutions that safeguard trial participants, empower clinical sites, ensure compliance, and optimize research performance. Advarra is advancing clinical trials to make them safer, smarter, and faster. For more information, visit advarra.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Advarra