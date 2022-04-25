National Rescue Dog Day Invites Public To Vote For Their Favorite Shelter In Annual Nationwide TO THE RESCUE! Campaign

Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers help make "Shelter Wishes" come true with $25,000 in funds for winners of public voting through May 10, 2022

ANAHEIM, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Rescue Dog Day (NRDD) celebrated on May 20 invites animal lovers to vote for their favorite shelter in its annual nationwide campaign "To the Rescue!", which gives back to 10 well-deserving animal shelters across the country. The public vote determines the amount each recipient will receive to fund their "Shelter Wish." Thanks to Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers, the shelter that earns the most votes receives $10,000; second place receives $5,000; third place receive $3,000; and the remaining organizations each receive $1,000. Everyone wins!

Celebrating man's best friend and bringing awareness to shelter dogs waiting to be adopted (PRNewswire)

National Rescue Dog Day Invites Public To Vote For Their Favorite Shelter In Nationwide TO THE RESCUE ! Campaign

Voting is hosted on the NRDD website and open until May 10, 2022, with recipients announced May 20—the annually observed National Rescue Dog Day that bring awareness to the countless number of amazing dogs in shelters around the country who deserve a second chance at a forever home.

"Our annual To the RescueI campaign is an incredible opportunity to honor animal shelters that dedicate their work to providing housing, food, veterinary care, and even training, for stray and unwanted pets," says NRDD Founder Lisa Wiehebrink, children's book author and founder of Tails That Teach, an organization dedicated to saving animal lives by helping children learn the kind and proper treatment of their pets. "Animal shelters are truly unsung heroes. The costs associated with the constant maintenance of shelters alone are immense, yet they do it with a compassionate heart and with one goal in mind: to find homes for countless animals who deserve a second chance. We are grateful for the tremendous support from Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers, which makes this campaign a reality."

The organizations that have been invited to share their story explain in a video under two minutes what it does along with their "shelter wish," which ranges from new fencing and play yards to veterinarian care and rehabilitation services—and everything in between. 2022 shelter participants include:

Pickens Humane Society, South Carolina

Austin Humane Society, Texas

Nebraska Humane Society, Nebraska

Roanoke Humane Society, Virginia

Paws4Ever, North Carolina

El Centro Humane Society, California

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue Center, Florida

Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, Tennessee

Muttville Senior Dog Rescue, California

Seattle Humane Society, Washington

"According to the ASPCA, approximately 3.3 million dogs enter animal shelters each year," adds Wiehebrink. "Without these shelters, they would have nowhere to go. By doing our part to support these shelters through our annual campaign, we help improve the lives of these dogs and the people who choose to adopt them. What could be better?"

About National Rescue Dog Day

The mission of NRDD is to break down shelter animal stigmas and for animal adoption to be considered as the first option when looking for an animal companion. NRDD also helps to encourage spay/neuter, promote humane education, and bring awareness to opportunities like fostering and volunteering at local shelters. It's National Rescue Dog Day is a dedicated day for rescue dog owners to celebrate their dog and to share how their dog has changed their life with the world via social media posts using #nationalrescuedogday. www.nationalrescuedogday.com

About BOBS from Skechers

BOBS from Skechers' charitable collection of shoes, apparel and accessories have improved animals' lives: over the past seven years, Skechers has contributed more than $8 million to help over 1.5 million shelter pets, including saving 1.1 million rescued pets in the United States and Canada. It all started in 2011, when Skechers launched a movement to support children impacted by natural disasters and poverty – a cause that has helped the Company donate more than 16 million new pairs of shoes to kids in more than 60 countries worldwide. To learn more about BOBS from Skechers' commitment to making a difference, visit BOBSfromSkechers.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About Petco Love

Petco Love is a nonprofit changing lives by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we've empowered animal welfare organizations by investing $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We've helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Visit petcolove.org or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn to join the lifesaving work we lead every day.

Media contact:

Lisa Wiehebrink

Founder-National Rescue Dog Day

Author/Executive Director-Tails That Teach

www.tailsthatteach.org @tailsthatteach

714-403-8755

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tails That Teach