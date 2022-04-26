Innovative Charity Platform, NeighborShare, Hires First Executive Director

Former United Way Executive to Lead Fast-Growing Startup

STAMFORD, Conn., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeighborShare, an innovative platform that connects individual donors to families during pivotal moments of need, announced Kelli Kreps has joined the organization as executive director. Kreps will succeed Diana Zhang, who along with Brian Kreiter, co-founded NeighborShare in 2020 with an entrepreneurial team of volunteers from a variety of industries. Zhang has led the organization since inception and will continue to serve on its board of directors.

NeighborShare works to get resources directly to families when they have nowhere else to turn. The organization partners with frontline staff at local nonprofits to identify unmet needs of $400 or less that then get amplified by NeighborShare for funding.

"I'm incredibly excited to join the NeighborShare journey," Kreps said. "The team has positioned NeighborShare for explosive growth. Not only are we getting critical help directly to those in need, we are innovating on the traditional nonprofit model and charting a more equitable, accessible path."

Kreps comes to NeighborShare with nearly 15 years of experience in the nonprofit industry. Most notably, she led the U.S. network team at United Way Worldwide, the world's largest privately funded nonprofit, supporting the national footprint of 1,100 affiliates.

"We could not be more thrilled to have someone of Kelli's caliber coming in to lead NeighborShare through its next phase of impact," said Zhang. "It is unbelievably validating to our model that someone with Kelli's experience recognizes we are onto something big."

To date, NeighborShare has helped 4,000 neighbors through 60 partner organizations across 26 states. Neighbors helped include Jessica, who experienced homelessness during the pandemic and started working with a local nonprofit, Unshakeable, to get back on her feet. Her glasses broke days before promising job interviews. Neither Jessica nor Unshakeable had the means to buy replacement glasses so the team at Unshakeable turned to NeighborShare. Within days, Jessica got new glasses and aced her interview. She's now securely employed.

"By partnering with on-the-ground experts who know their communities best, we have unlocked a powerful way for individual donors to make real impact," said Kreiter, chair of the board and Braidwell co-founder and CEO. "The model works and we're excited to bring in powerful new resources to continue building on the success of NeighborShare."To learn more or to help a neighbor in need, visit nbshare.org.

