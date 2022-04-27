Cardea secures international patent coverage for its pioneering work on developing mass-produced graphene biosensors

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cardea Bio, Inc. - the world's first mass producer of graphene biosensors - shares their continued success to secure broad intellectual property (IP) protection, via recently secured patents in South Korea, China, Europe in addition to existing patents in the United States.

Cardea's Patent Portfolio and Pipeline (PRNewswire)

Cardea's rapidly expanding IP portfolio now has 28 broad patents issued and another 33 patents pending, cementing Cardea's market-leader position in the graphene biosensor industry, where they are bringing the BPU™ (Biosignal Processing Unit) Platform to market.

"In the world of graphene biosensors and bioelectronics, most of the sensors and instruments are made to measure one or a few biological elements. However, our liquid-gated graphene Field Effect Transistors (gFET) - what we call a Biosignal Processing Unit (BPU) - is an extremely versatile platform that allows all kinds of biosignals to be measured on the sensor, so we can electronically translate different types of biological signals to digital information – even in near real-time," states Brett Goldsmith, PhD, Chief Technology Officer at Cardea.

Goldsmith continues, "Through our scientific papers and commercial partnerships, we have demonstrated that we are the world leader in the graphene bioelectronics and biosensor industry. As we invented the state-of-the-art graphene biosensor designs and many of the fundamental graphene mass manufacturing processes, we're proud to now have secured multiple international patents needed to commercially make and use our graphene Field Effect Transistors and biosensor technologies. We want to ensure that everybody can get access to these innovations and IP, by being open to licensing our inventions. In addition, we also offer easy commercial access to our BPU platform – a platform that can enable the entire field to move forward and set us all up for future success."

As quoted on January 10, 2022, Senior Vice President and Head of the Center for Innovation in Diagnostics at Siemens Healthineers, Dr. Rangarajan Sampath said, "My team was impressed by Cardea's scientific and technical teams with world-class experience and a significant number of peer-reviewed publications, giving us every confidence that Cardea can realize desired products across multiple markets."

"Over the past two years, we have successfully demonstrated our capability to scale our chip production, plus we have built a world class team and entered into multiple global partnerships. This all is built on our ability to invent proprietary technologies, as well as protected processes and design IP that positions us perfectly to propel our business forward for the next 20 years," states CEO of Cardea, Michael Heltzen, and continues, "Our soon-to-be-announced flagship application on our own BPU platform, has the potential to initiate a paradigm shift in global medical management, with the ability to make a substantial positive impact on a healthcare challenge where millions of people die every year, currently."

Cardea's program for Innovation Partnerships has enabled them to partner with several global leaders in their respective markets, including Siemens as well as other Fortune 150 companies and leading innovation-focused foundations, currently under embargo. Through these product development partnerships, Cardea has been able to gain a comprehensive understanding of the capabilities and business opportunities of their BPU Platform.

Examples of measurement that have already been validated through partnerships and papers in leading scientific publications, include electronic IL-6 detection, advanced viral protein detection, amplification-free SNP detection, detecting Leptin in blood, kinetic analysis, CRISPR gRNA-to-Cas-protein quality control, and using the CRISPR-chip™ for amplification-free DNA testing - often referred to as a genome search engine. Cardea is well positioned to anchor the strategy around a multiomics flagship application while also leveraging the broad capabilities of the BPU across several other high impact markets through partnerships and license agreements.

As of now Cardea has patent protection in 44 countries globally:

Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

About Cardea Bio

Cardea Bio is the world's first mass producer of a biocompatible semiconductor, the BPU™ (Biosignal Processing Unit). The BPU is the first and only commercially available graphene biosensor capable of translating real-time streams of multiomics signals into digital information.

Through the BPU™ platform, Cardea's long-term vision is to democratize access to all the biosignals and insights behind the most advanced technology on our planet: Nature and biology. The Internet of Biology is that way becoming possible.

Cardea is headquartered in San Diego and has additional activity in Los Angeles. Cardea is a 100% American developed and built biocompatible semiconductor technology for applications across a variety of sectors including human health, agriculture, molecular diagnostics, biotechnology, environmental monitoring, and animal health.

Contact Cardea

Lasse Görlitz, VP of Communications

US phone: +1 858 319 7135

EU phone: +45 2758 2601

publicrelations@cardeabio.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cardea Bio