Unique Logistics Announces the Hiring of Migdalia Diaz as Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unique Logistics International, Inc. (OTC Markets: UNQL) ("UNQL" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing global logistics and freight forwarding company, today announced that Migdalia ("Mickey") Diaz has been appointed as the company's new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Diaz will support CEO Sunandan Ray in executing the company's strategy and vision to become a leading provider of logistical solutions in the US.

Diaz joins UNQL bringing over 32 years of experience in the logistics industry, with over 20 years in Officer and Senior Management roles. Between 2018 and April 2022, Ms. Diaz served as Senior Vice President Customer Experience for the Americas, and as Vice President of Operations USA at GEODIS, an international logistics provider. From 2011 to 2018, Ms. Diaz served as Vice President of Operations and board member at Dachser USA, another international logistics company. From 2006 to 2011 Ms. Diaz served as a board member, COO of USA, and CEO Latin America of IJS Global, an International Freight Forwarder.

Sunandan Ray, CEO, Unique Logistics International, Inc. said, "Mickey is a logistics veteran who is uniquely qualified to expand our operations platform capabilities and successfully integrate additional acquisitions to provide a truly unified platform. This announcement is a testament to the breadth of industry knowledge and commitment to customers that Mickey displayed throughout her career. I look forward to seeing her execute on our mission."

ABOUT UNIQUE LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Unique Logistics International, Inc. (OTC Markets: UNQL) through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, is a global logistics and freight forwarding company providing a range of international logistics services that enable its customers to outsource to the Company sections of their supply chain process. The services provided are seamlessly managed by its network of trained employees and integrated information systems. We enable our customers to share data regarding their international vendors and purchase orders with us, execute the flow of goods and information under their operating instructions, provide visibility to the flow of goods from factory to distribution center or store and when required, update their inventory records.

