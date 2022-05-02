Business Break
Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, June 1st, at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York. Joaquin Duato, Chief Executive Officer will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast replay will be available approximately 48-hrs after the live webcast.

(PRNewsfoto/Johnson & Johnson)
(PRNewsfoto/Johnson & Johnson)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson--johnson-to-participate-in-the-bernstein-38th-annual-strategic-decisions-conference-301537487.html

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.