The All-Weather Retirement Portfolio Expands Market Data to Build Better Retirements

An updated volume of "The All-Weather Retirement Portfolio" by Randy Thurman is released with ForbesBooks

This release is posted on behalf of ForbesBooks (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An updated volume of The All-Weather Retirement Portfolio: Your Post-Retirement Investment Guide to a Worry-Free Income for Life by Retirement Investment Advisors, Inc. CEO Randy Thurman is available now. The book is published with ForbesBooks, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available on Amazon today.

Randy Thurman Releases “The All-Weather Retirement Portfolio” with ForbesBooks (PRNewswire)

Written to help both aspiring retirees and those amid their retirement years build and improve their portfolios, The All-Weather Retirement Portfolio is now updated with 40 additional years of stock market and investment data dating back to 1930. From this expanded data set, Thurman compiled 51 hypothetical portfolios designed to weather some of the worst economic downturns of the last 90 years.

"There are endless ways to assess market data, and unlimited factors to consider. Risk and return probably come to mind, and without a doubt those are critical," Thurman explained. "But when all is said and done, once the numbers are crunched and the spreadsheets have been scrutinized, all that really matters is this: You want your money to last as long as you do."

The All-Weather Retirement Portfolio guides readers through ten steps to building a portfolio that will survive the perfect financial storm, while providing essential questions and answers to scenarios including: why investing after retirement is radically different from investing while working; the three essential questions to ask a financial advisor before hiring one; and the exact amount of income needed to make the most of retirement without worry.

Combining Randy's 35 years of financial planning experience with this extensive dataset, Thurman's book is recommended reading for anyone planning to retire during these uncertain times.

About Randy Thurman

Randy L. Thurman, CFP®, CPA/PFS, is the CEO of Retirement Investment Advisors, Inc. (RIA), a fee-only firm. Randy is regularly featured on regional and national best-of lists, including Worth Magazine's annual list of Top Financial Advisers in the country and Medical Economics' list of Best Financial Advisers. He also received the Oklahoma Society of CPAs award for Outstanding CPA in Financial Planning.

As the CEO of RIA, Randy helps shape the strategies that earned the company a reputation as one of the leading investment firms in the nation. RIA's accolades include being featured on Bloomberg Wealth Manager Magazine's list of Top Wealth Managers four times, and named in its Wealth Manager Top Dog Report twice.

About ForbesBooks

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, ForbesBooks is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. ForbesBooks offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com.

Media Contacts

Carson Kendrick, ForbesBooks, ckendrick@forbesbooks.com

Jennifer Wallis, Jennifer@TheRetirementPath.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ForbesBooks