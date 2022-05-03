Allios and Velex expand Midwest presence with new Twin City-area warehouse

FRISCO, Texas, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based telecommunications companies, Allios and Velex, both part of the Infiniux family of companies, have recently expanded their existing presence in the Midwestern United States by opening a new warehouse in Bloomington, Minnesota.

The companies provide end-to-end telecommunications services, from supply chain and logistics, material kitting and pre-assembly, to efficient purchasing, predictive forecasting, cell tower construction, installation and modification.

The warehouse expansion brings new employment opportunities for Bloomington-area residents. Both companies offer ample job development and safety training, as well as structured career tracks based on individual employee interests and strengths.

"We are thrilled to continue growing our presence in the Midwest and to be able to offer residents of the Twin Cities exciting career opportunities in this dynamic industry," said Gaby Saliby, CEO of Allios and Velex. "The sky's the limit to your career potential with us," he continued.

About Allios

Allios is a U.S.-based supply chain company headquartered in Frisco, Texas that specializes in digital supply chain solutions and advanced logistics for the telecommunications industry. Allios harnesses the power of data to proactively meet customers' constantly developing demands and provide complete transparency into their projects. For more information about Allios, visit allios.io.

About Velex

Velex is one of the largest technical field services companies for telecommunications deployment in the United States. With in-house crews nationwide, Velex delivers wireless and wireline infrastructure deployment services—including macro deployments, new site builds, small cell, microwave, DAS, fiber, electrical and other services. Velex is headquartered in Frisco, Texas. To learn more about Velex, visit www.velex.com.

