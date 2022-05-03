CORETRUST CAPITAL PARTNERS SIGNS UNITED NATIONS-SUPPORTED PRINCIPLES FOR RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENT

- Strengthens its Commitment to ESG Across Office Building Portfolio

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coretrust Capital Partners, a privately owned national real estate investment, development, and operating company based in Los Angeles, has signed the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investing (UN PRI), strengthening its commitment to incorporating environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) considerations into its development and operational decision-making.

Formed in 2006, PRI is an independent agency that is widely considered to be the leading proponent of responsible investment, providing a framework for integrating ESG factors into investment decision-making and ownership practices. Coretrust joins more than 3000 leading global companies, pension funds, financial entities, academic institutions and others in signing the UN PRI. The signatories of the PRI collectively had more than $121 trillion in assets under management at March 31, 2021.

"Investment decisions are fundamental to addressing environmental challenges facing our planet and Coretrust is proud to join this group of forward-thinking investors who are collaborating to create a better future for society," said John Sischo, co-founder and Managing Principal of Coretrust.

David Atkin, CEO at the Principles for Responsible Investment, comments: "We're pleased to welcome Coretrust Capital Partners as a signatory to the PRI and look forward to working with the organization across the spectrum of responsible investment issues in the future."

Further aligning its operations with the UN PRI principles, Coretrust has achieved carbon neutrality across its portfolio following a comprehensive program of decarbonization and major infrastructure investments at its properties. These include: FourFortyFour S. Flower in downtown Los Angeles, Two Liberty Place in Center City Philadelphia, and PASARROYO office campus in Pasadena, CA.

"Coretrust recognizes that real estate investment decisions are increasingly informed by ESG factors, influencing our industry to prioritize sustainability and carbon neutrality," Sischo adds. "The UN PRI program is playing a key role in promoting this momentum."

Sustainability is a longstanding core principle of Coretrust and dates back to the late 1990s when its team developed the 950,000-square-foot California Environmental Protection Agency headquarters in Sacramento. For seven years, the CalEPA Headquarters held the distinction as the world's first highrise LEED Platinum building," notes Sischo. "The CalEPA Headquarters set new environmental standards for office buildings and today Coretrust properties are similarly leading the way in sustainability, carbon neutrality and tenant health safety."

Acknowledged as an industry leader by reputable third-party organizations, Coretrust's portfolio has received the first-ever Global UL Healthy Building Marks for Indoor Air and Water Quality, the first commercial real estate GBAC Star certifications from ISSA, and WELL Building Institute's Health and Safety Certification. In addition, Coretrust office properties have earned LEED Gold Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council and Energy Star Certification from the U.S. Department of Energy.

