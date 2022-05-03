New Speakers Announced for Staffbase VOICES 2022 - The Great Reconnection

Stand-up comic and television host W. Kamau Bell and Founders of American media company theSkimm, Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin, headlining the #1 Conference for Internal Communications & Employee Experience

NEW YORK , May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Many internal communications (IC) professionals are trying to figure out right now how to reconnect with their peers and re-energize for the future of work. So, this year, Staffbase , a leading provider of employee communications management platforms, is bringing its annual VOICES Conference live to New York, NY, on May 24-25, 2022. During this specially curated event, IC professionals can hear insights from celebrity speakers and internal comms leaders on digital transformation, storytelling, and DE&I. In addition, Staffbase customers ALDI Inc., Ausenco, CNN, EDA Contractors, Sky, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, will be sharing their internal communications best practices, tips, and stories.

Headlining the event is W. Kamau Bell, Stand-up Comedian, Author, Host, and Executive Producer of Emmy Award winning CNN docu-series United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell, who will speak about how to lead transformation through compelling storytelling. Additionally, Co-founders and Co-CEOs at theSkimm, Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin, will discuss how today's workforce wants to be more connected than ever and how this desire creates an open environment for an organization's leadership to engage with employees.

Staffbase's VOICES 2022 - The Great Reconnection, will kick off Tuesday afternoon, May 24th, with a special charitable activity. In partnership with charity organization Together We Rise, participants in this customer-exclusive event will pack back-to-school-bags for kids in foster care, making sure that they have all the essential school supplies regardless of where school is held. Following this will be an evening VOICES 2022 kickoff celebration. The event's inspiring educational sessions take place on Wednesday, May 25th and feature these additional thought leaders:

Wema Hoover , former Google Global Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Ann Melinger & Jackie Berg , CEO at Brilliant Ink / Head of Research & Business Development at Brilliant Ink

Full event agenda, speaker list, and registration for VOICES New York are available here: https://voices.staffbase.com/us/

About VOICES

VOICES first launched in 2019 and is now the #1 conference for internal communications and employee experience. This thought-provoking, insightful and educational event leaves attendees feeling invigorated, inspired, motivated and up-to-date with the most relevant internal communications trends and best practices.

About Staffbase

Staffbase is a high-growth, deeply experienced provider of employee communications management platforms for enterprise companies. The mobile compatibility of the company's platform allows employers to securely reach their employees everywhere with reduced complexity — whether in the office, at home, on the factory floor, or on the road. Staffbase solutions give employees greater access to the corporate information that's relevant to them, along with tools for the modern digital workplace, including existing intranets. With headquarters in Chemnitz, Germany, and offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Calgary, Cologne, Dresden, Helsinki, Kelowna, London, Melbourne, Montreal, Munich, New York City, and Vancouver, Staffbase provides branded solutions for more than 2,000 leading companies worldwide who are transforming their employee communications, including Adidas, Audi, Paulaner, Spark Power, UC Health, US LBM, and Vestas. Staffbase has received the 2021 Global Employee App Choice Award and 2022 Choice Award for Intranet and Employee Experience Platforms from ClearBox Consulting.

Please visit staffbase.com for more information.

