Startup World Cup 2022 Silicon Valley Regional: Apply and Win $1 Million Investment Prize

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup World Cup is back in Silicon Valley! The Silicon Valley Regional Competition is scheduled for June 2nd 2022, at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, CA.

Startup World Cup is looking for the best and the brightest startups to apply to compete. The selected Top 15 applicants will present on stage on June 2nd. The winner of this event will join the 70+ other global finalists at the Startup World Cup Grand Finale series, in which they will have the opportunity to win a $1,000,000 investment prize in San Francisco on September 30th, 2022.

Startups apply here: www.startupworldcup.io/silicon-valley-app-2022

The application deadline is May 13! Do not miss your chance!

For more details on the Silicon Valley Regional event: https://www.startupworldcup.io/silicon-valley-regional.

Register for the event here.

Here are the Judges and Speakers confirmed to attend:

Bill Reichert (Partner at Pegasus Tech Ventures)

Kanu Gulati (Partner at Khosla Ventures)

Jihong Kim (Managing Director at Samsung Ventures)

SC Moatti (Managing Partner at Mighty Capital)

Steve Goldberg (Partner at Finistere Ventures)

Ashmeet Sidana (Chief Engineer at Engineering Capital)

The Silicon Valley Regional Competition is part of the Startup World Cup global competition, with regional events in 70+ cities around the world, including thousands of entrepreneurs and hundreds of investors. The mission of Startup World Cup is to highlight the best technology startups around the world, and to connect those startups into the global innovation ecosystem.

Entrepreneurs who are not in the Silicon Valley region should check out regional competitions in their part of the world and the Series of Grand Finale events here: https://www.startupworldcup.io/grand-finale

Worldwide Regional Competitions: https://www.startupworldcup.io/

About Pegasus Tech Ventures

Pegasus Tech Ventures is a global venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley with $2 Billion in assets under management. Pegasus offers intellectual and financial capital to emerging technology companies around the world. In addition to offering institutional investors a top-tier venture capital investment approach, Pegasus also offers a unique Venture Capital-as-a-Service (VCaaS) model for large, global corporations that wish to partner with cutting-edge technology startups. For more information about Pegasus, please check out https://www.pegasustechventures.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Pegasus Tech Ventures