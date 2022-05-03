Westamerica Communications Expands Digital Print and Mailing Capabilities

LAKE FOREST, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westamerica announced today the completion of their Digital and Mailhouse Department upgrade. These latest improvements add to a long list of investments the company has made to their manufacturing base recently.

The company finished installation of the HP Indigo 15K Digital Press this week. The new press delivers up to 7 colors and at a speed that rivals traditional lithographic equipment. Mailhouse/Digital General Manager Jim Nazario explained, "Our work with color critical marketing campaigns and extensive variable data executions are perfect for this new press. We look forward to the additional creative possibilities at even faster speeds."

Celebrating its forty-fifth year in business in April, Westamerica is leveraging its legendary marketing, packaging and direct mail experience with this new manufacturing horsepower.

CEO Doug Grant shared the company's current and future focus. "Westamerica has embarked on many exciting new initiatives. At a time when most companies in our industry are still reeling from the pandemic and supply chain challenges, we are enjoying strong growth and vibrant new customer acquisition. We are confidently moving forward with an agenda of capacity growth across our many vertical segments and improved operational efficiency."

In addition to the expanded Digital and Mailhouse equipment, in this year alone Westamerica has initiated major operational enhancements and capital investments, including:

Implementing process-free plates for increased production efficiency, reduced environmental impact, and improved economics

Expanding packaging capabilities with the latest high-speed glue/fold equipment

Relocating the growing wide format division to a larger, more efficient facility adjacent to the corporate manufacturing plant in Lake Forest

"Westamerica is expanding both our technology and production footprint simultaneously," said Grant. "We are in a tangible production business, but our technological enhancements keep us ahead of our competition."

"That bodes well for our Mailing and Digital Department customers," according to Nazario. "Our data and production teams work closely together to speed up production throughput, while improving project accuracy and program response rates."

With an internal mailing operation boasting high speed and creative excellence, customers can expect even faster project turnaround from their complex mailing projects in the new Westamerica environment.

About Westamerica

Founded in 1977, Westamerica is a vertically integrated marketing services, printing and packaging company serving the commercial, financial and government sectors with powerful communication and branding solutions. We exist to help our clients grow.

For more information visit: www.mywestamerica.com

View original content:

SOURCE Westamerica Communications