WOWorks Welcomes Back Jean Boland in Newly Created Role of Chief People and Culture Officer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WOWorks, the holding company of better-for-you restaurant brands, Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and The Simple Greek, announced that Jean Boland has been appointed as the company's Chief People and Culture Officer, effective April 11, 2022. Boland has more than 30 years of experience in multiple service-focused industries in a Human Resources and Leadership Development capacity and served as Chief People Officer and Vice President of Human Resources for WOWorks from 2019-2021. Most recently she served as Chief People Officer for OMS360.

"We created our new Chief People and Culture Officer role because culture is such an important part of every great company," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. "It is so important to have an experienced officer in the company responsible for bringing it to life every single day, and Jean is the best person for the job. She was instrumental in developing the mission, vision, and values that would create the foundation for the WOWorks family of brands. She had also established the Culture Committee and helped the organization transition to fully remote work when the pandemic changed the way the world does business."

Boland will report to Roddy and oversee all four of WOWorks' restaurants' culture development and growth; leadership development; talent acquisition; employee engagement and retention; human resources policies and HRIS systems. Boland has previously spent eleven years at FOCUS Brands, the franchisor of Carvel Ice Cream, Cinnabon, Schltozsky's, Moe's, Auntie Anne's and other quick service brands. She has also worked in multiple positions at RARE Hospitality International, prior owners of Longhorn Steakhouse, Bugaboo Creek Steakhouse, and The Capital Grille.

"I'm looking forward to further developing the WOWorks' culture and tailoring each department's goals and strategies to unify their engagement," said Boland. "Infusing our values into everything we do and stand for is at the top of my mind. I want to reconnect with our mission and vision and realign our strategic efforts with those values for our restaurant franchise partners, employees and vendors."

WOWorks franchise owners come from different backgrounds, including existing franchise owners of different brands; varied business ownership backgrounds, such as construction, hotels, and fitness; former professional athletes; and military veterans. The company has franchising opportunities available in 49 states (all states excluding Hawaii) and offers 25 percent off franchise fees for veterans.

ABOUT WOWORKS:

WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthy, nutritious and flavorful meals along with its Vow to "WOW!" guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio consists of: Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; and most recently, The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

