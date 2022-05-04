CHENMED CERTIFIED AS A GREAT PLACE TO WORK® FOR SECOND YEAR

Team Members Note Company's Mission of Transforming Healthcare, Saving Seniors and Career Growth Opportunities

MIAMI, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work Institute and its senior care partner Activated Insights have certified ChenMed, a leading primary care medical practice serving Medicare-eligible seniors, as a Great Place to Work for the second year in a row. More than 2,000 employees from across ChenMed's nearly 100 locations responded to the survey to say what they love about the company. The ChenMed's trust index score rose nearly four percent compared to last year and the response rate rose by nearly 24%.

Great Place to Work evaluates more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. Questions cover topics such as employee pride in the organization's community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on the experience of employees at all levels of the organization.

ChenMed team members scored the company higher than the industry benchmark for "respect," "camaraderie" and "pride," including questions about how employees feel about the company's contributions to the communities in which it operates, celebrating special events, and feeling pride around what they accomplish. Words repeated in team members' responses about what makes ChenMed a Great Place to Work include: everyone wins, VIP care, values, transparency, family-oriented, mission-driven, accountability, proud, integrity, growth, purposeful, amazing patients, transforming healthcare and the important work of saving seniors.

"We are so proud of continuing our Great Place to Work certification for two years running" said Stephanie Chen, Chief Legal and Culture Officer at ChenMed. "Our team members are the best! They are passionate about changing healthcare and serving our seniors. We couldn't be where we are without our incredible team, despite the restrictions faced due to COVID-19, we continued to safely celebrate, recognize, and love on them."

Iconic worldwide brands that also rely on Great Place to Work research include Cisco, American Express, Bank of America, Regeneron, Target, Comcast, Farmers Insurance and Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants.

ChenMed is constantly recruiting primary care doctors and care team members who are committed to the company's mission and values of improving the health of underserved seniors and building strong relationships with patients and the communities where it works. Employee benefits at ChenMed that make it a Great Place to Work include multiple health care and dental programs, health savings accounts, wellness credits on health care premiums and rewards for healthy behaviors, continuing education classes and cultural celebrations to recognize the diverse mix of team members. Several team members cited ChenMed's substantial investment in training and onboarding, advancement potential and its commitment to truly living the mission and values on which ChenMed was founded.

In addition, the company offers a competitive Shared Success Bonus Plan which rewards employees for doing their best for the business. Employees who refer candidates for hard-to-fill positions, such as primary care physicians, are also eligible for referral bonuses.

"We applaud ChenMed for seeking certification for the second year in a row and publicly sharing its employees' feedback," said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung of Great Place to Work's senior care partner Activated Insights. "These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace for high performance."

In addition to the Great Place to Work Certification, ChenMed was recently named one of South Florida Business Journal's "Best Places to Work," a "Top Workplaces USA for 2022," and a Richmond Times-Dispatch "Top Workplaces 2022."

About ChenMed

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The company operates nearly 100 senior medical centers in 12 states. Named a Fortune 2020 "Change the World" company , a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek Magazine, and a certified Best Place to Work® by the Best Place to Work Institute, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center. Thanks to its nimble and growing software entity, Curity, ChenMed also was recently named "A Best Place to Work in IT" by IDG's Insider Pro and ComputerWorld.

About Activated Insights and Great Place to Work

Activated Insights is the senior care affiliate of Great Place to Work, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its aging services certification program, Activated Insights helps Great Place to Work recognize outstanding workplace cultures in the aging services industry and produce the annual Fortune "Best Workplaces for Aging Services™" as well as other Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, and various regions. Through its employee engagement platform, Activated Insights helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, and retention. Learn more at ActivatedInsights.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

