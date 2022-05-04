Suburban Propane Teams Up with Children's Beach House to Provide Gardening and Touch-a-Truck Experiences for Children with Special Needs

WHIPPANY, N.J,, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, today partnered with Children's Beach House , a nonprofit organization in Lewes, DE supporting local children with special needs and helping them to reach their highest potential as functioning members of their families and communities.

Volunteers from Suburban Propane's local customer service center joined staff and students from the preschool at Children's Beach House to provide a hands-on gardening experience; including seasonal flowers, fruits and vegetables and a touch-a-truck experience with a Suburban Propane vehicle. The collaboration with Children's Beach House is part of Suburban Propane's SuburbanCares corporate initiative which is dedicated to supporting community efforts across the company's footprint in the United States.

"We're so grateful to Suburban Propane," said Richard Garrett, Executive Director of Children's Beach House. "Outdoor education is central to the curriculum of our child development center and the kids love tending the gardens they plant. Thanks to Suburban Propane and its employees, our kids will have the opportunity to exercise their fine and gross motor skills, learn some important science lessons, understand where our food comes from, and better understand the central role they must play in protecting the environment."

"There's nothing more rewarding than getting out into our local communities to make a difference," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "We are so grateful for the opportunity to support such a wonderful organization as Children's Beach House, and to help forward their immensely important mission of supporting special needs children. We're excited to provide a fun and educational day for their preschool students, and we send our sincerest thanks to their teachers and staff, and to our local volunteers."

Over the last two years, SuburbanCares undertook charitable endeavors to help children in numerous underserved communities, including San Diego, CA; Albany, NY; Dayton, OH; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Santa Rosa, CA; Columbia and Charleston, SC; and New Brunswick, NJ. SuburbanCares has also provided meals to healthcare professionals in some of the most COVID-19-affected regions in the nation, including Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Washington, D.C.

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPH. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low carbon fuel alternatives. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states. The Partnership is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing the Partnership's 90+ year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores the Partnership's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting the Partnership's continued dedication to giving back to local communities across the Partnership's national footprint and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and developing the next generation of renewable energy.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com .

About Children's Beach House:

Established in 1937, Children's Beach House provides year-round support, weekend enrichment activities and summer camp programs for children with communicative disorders and children who come from under-resourced families. The organization's Margaret H. Rollins Child Development Center nurtures typically-developing preschoolers and those with speech and language delays, hearing impairments, and mild orthopedic challenges.

For additional information on Children's Beach House please visit: www.cbhinc.org

