Toyota Ranks 4th on DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity

PLANO, Texas, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DiversityInc named Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) one of its 2022 Top 50 Companies for Diversity®, ranking 4th, up from 7th last year. Toyota is the only automotive manufacturer ranked in the Top 10.

"Diversity and Inclusion is fundamental to our mission of mobility for all and integrated into all aspects of our business," said Sandra Phillips Rogers, chief diversity officer and chief legal officer, TMNA. "Our results this year underscore the heart of the Toyota Way, showing respect for people, acting for others, and reflecting our quest for continuous improvement. I thank all our employees for contributing to this achievement."

The DiversityInc Top 50 list, issued yearly since 2001, recognizes the nation's top companies for diversity and inclusion management. Toyota has been recognized as a Top 50 Company for Diversity for 15 consecutive years.

DiversityInc rankings are empirically driven and based on company-submitted data in six key areas: Leadership Accountability, Human Capital Diversity Metrics, Talent Programs, Workforce Practices, Supplier Diversity and Philanthropy. Toyota also received special recognition in the following areas:

No. 2 Top Companies for Mentoring

No. 6 Top Companies for LGBTQ Employees

No. 10 Top Companies for Asian American Executives

No. 11 Top Companies for Talent Acquisition for Women of Color

No. 11 Top Companies for Black Executives

No. 15 Top Companies for Supplier Diversity

No. 24 Top Companies for Environmental, Social & Governance

"As we transform to a mobility company, an inclusive culture fueled by diversity of perspective and life experience helps us adapt to an ever-evolving marketplace," added Rogers. "Our D+I commitment extends externally to efforts focused on improving access to opportunities and preparing youth for careers of the future, including through our recently announced $110 million Driving Possibilities initiative."

For more information on Toyota's Diversity and Inclusion efforts please visit https://www.toyota.com/usa/diversity/index.html.

About DiversityInc

The mission of DiversityInc is to bring education and clarity to the business benefits of diversity. The DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list began in 2001, when many corporations were beginning to understand the business value of diversity-management initiatives. The 2020 Top 50 Companies for Diversity results are featured on DiversityInc.com. DiversityInc is a VA certified veteran-owned business and a USBLN certified business owned by a person with a disability. For more information, visit www.diversityinc.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn @DiversityInc.

About Toyota

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 32 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. Toyota has more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, with electrified vehicles comprising more than a quarter of our 2021 North American sales.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

